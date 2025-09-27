Why was Turk removed from the Cash Money Anniversary Tour? Rapper sues promoters, claims they owe him over $300,000 

Hot Boys rapper Turk has filed a lawsuit against the organizers of the Cash Money Millionaires’ 30th Anniversary Tour after being abruptly dropped from the lineup. According to legal documents reviewed by Complex on September 27, 2025, the rapper claims he is still owed $340,000 from his original performance contract.The lawsuit, filed in Broward County, Florida, names Artists By Artists Agency LLC (ABA) and Dope Shows Inc. as defendants. Turk accuses both companies of breach of contract, unauthorized use of his name and likeness, and other contractual violations. He claims the organizers promoted the tour using his name even after removing him from scheduled performances.Turk says he signed a deal worth $400,000 to participate in the anniversary tour alongside fellow Hot Boys members Juvenile and B.G. However, he alleges that he was cut from the tour in July 2025 after refusing to accept a proposed pay reduction from the original contract terms. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDisputed reasons behind Turk’s removalAccording to Complex, Turk claims that after refusing the pay cut, he received a letter from promoters stating his removal was due to “security concerns” linked to his long-standing feud with fellow Hot Boys member B.G. However, the rapper claims this reasoning was a pretext because B.G. remained part of the tour lineup despite their past issues.The lawsuit also reportedly alleges that promoters used his history with B.G. to generate publicity for the shows. The rapper said he performed alongside B.G. at earlier dates on the tour without any incidents, making the cited security concerns inconsistent with reality, and that the real motivation behind his removal was his refusal to accept reduced payment.While the dispute continues in court, representatives for ABA and Dope Shows have not publicly commented on the allegations or the financial claims. The New Orleans rapper is seeking the full unpaid $340,000, along with additional damages related to the use of his name and likeness for tour promotion after his termination.Read More: What are the allegations against Stefon Diggs? Cardi B defends boyfriend, claims there’s receipts proving the assault accusations are falseJuvenile says the decision was made by promotersFellow Hot Boys member Juvenile addressed Turk’s removal in comments reported by HotNewHipHop on August 7, 2025. Speaking to TMZ, Juvenile said that while he advocated for his former colleague to be included on the tour, the financial and contractual decisions are up to the promoters and organizers.The rapper also said he found the situation frustrating and that his focus was on delivering shows for fans who had already purchased tickets.Separate contracts fueled confusion over paymentsTurk and his wife, who is also his manager, have said that Cash Money itself was not responsible for the dispute. They argue the issues stem from decisions made by the external promoters who managed booking and finances for the anniversary tour.In statements cited by HotNewHipHop, the couple indicated that the rapper’s performances with B.G. happened without conflict before the payment disagreement. This, they argue, undermines claims that security concerns related to B.G. justified his removal from later tour dates.The Art Of Dialogue @ArtOfDialogue_LINKTurk &amp; his wife say he was kicked off the Cash Money 30th Anniversary Tour after refusing a pay cut, calling the “security risk” an excuse.They also suggested that separate contracts for each artist created confusion over financial arrangements, leaving performers with limited visibility into one another’s compensation or negotiations. Juvenile agreed, saying that individual deals meant he was not privy to the details of Turk’s agreement or the reasons behind the promoters’ decisions.As of September 27, 2025, court records show the suit names both Dope Shows Inc. and Artists By Artists Agency LLC as defendants. The filing accuses them of breach of contract, financial misconduct, and bad-faith negotiations over the disputed payment terms.The promoters have not released any public statements addressing Turk’s claims or explaining the circumstances behind his removal. No court dates have yet been confirmed for hearings on the case, leaving the financial dispute unresolved as legal proceedings continue.Read more: Why is Diddy suing NBC? Rapper alleges the company rushed his documentary to overtake competitors in $100 million defamation lawsuit