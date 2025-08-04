3 Detroit Red Wings bounce-back candidates for 2025-26 feat. Andrew Copp

The Detroit Red Wings embarked on an ambitious plan this offseason to revamp the club in hopes of making the playoffs in 2025-26.

That plan included trading for starting goalie John Gibson from the Anaheim Ducks and signing free agents James van Riemsdyk and Mason Appleton.

But the Red Wings are also banking on current roster players rebounding after somewhat disappointing seasons in 2024-25.

So, here’s a look at the three Detroit Red Wings top bounce-back candidates for the 2025-26 season.

3 Detroit Red Wings bounce-back candidates for 2025-26

#3 Ben Chiarot

The Red Wings will be looking for Chiarot to improve his defensive game - Source: Imagn

Detroit Red Wings blue liner Ben Chiarot had a relatively down year compared to previous seasons. In 81 games last season, Chiarot scored four goals and added nine assists for 13 points. That total was down from 20 and 19 over the past two seasons.

But beyond his limited offensive output, questions have been raised about his defensive game. His relative Corsi for was a career-low -6.20. As for the eye test, Chiarot looked out of place at times, getting burned at various points throughout the season.

Despite the tough season, there’s reason to believe the 34-year-old could be due for a bounce-back year. He’s entering the final season of his current contract. So, there could be motivation there for Chiarot to convince the Red Wings and other NHL clubs that he’s worth one more contract.

#2 J.T. Compher

Compher will be counted on to deliver secondary scoring - Source: Imagn

J.T. Compher is another Detroit Red Wings veteran who had a down year in 2024-25. In 76 games, he scored 11 goals and added 21 assists for 32 points. Those numbers were significantly lower than his career high of 52 points with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022-23.

It was those career-highs that earned him a five-year deal with the Red Wings during the 2023 offseason. But there could be a glimmer of hope for Compher and the Red Wings. A full season under coach Todd McLellan could help Compher get back into the coach’s good graces, potentially restoring him to a middle-six role.

#1 Andrew Copp

Andrew Copp is another key member expected to provide secondary scoring - Source: Imagn

Andrew Copp was another big free-agent bet by Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman. Copp played well in his first season with the Wings, scoring nine goals and totaling 42 points. Since then, his numbers have declined to a low of 23 points last season.

Like Compher, a full season under McLellan could help the 31-year-old get back to his former top-six self. A full training camp with McLellan at the helm could give Copp an opportunity to push the reset button and get back into his usually productive self.

