3 least impressive New York Rangers players from 8-5 blowout loss to Philadelphia Flyers feat. Jonathan Quick

The New York Rangers were on the wrong end of an 8-5 walloping at the hands of the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, April 9 at Madison Square Garden. The Flyers scored five goals in the third period, including two empty-netters, to seal the big win.

Vincent Trocheck scored a shorthanded goal for the New York Rangers, with Artemi Panarin, Jonny Brodzinski, J.T. Miller, and Chris Kreider getting the other goals for the Rangers. Meanwhile, Tyson Foerster had a hat trick for the Philadelphia Flyers, with Garnet Hathaway (SHG), Travis Sanheim, Jakob Pelletier, Sean Couturier, and Owen Tippett (EN) scoring for the Flyers.

So, here’s a look at the three least impressive New York Rangers players from the blowout loss against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night.

3 least impressive New York Rangers players from blowout loss against Philadelphia Flyers

#3 J.T. Miller

J.T. Miller had a none-too-impressive game against the Flyers. While he scored a goal in the game, he was also a minus-3 on the night in nearly 20 minutes of ice time across 25 shifts. Miller was on the ice for the two empty-net goals the Flyers scored in the third period.

On both occasions, Miller shot the puck on net and merely stood there, looking at the puck as the Flyers picked up the rebounds and scored. It seemed almost as though Miller had given up on the plays.

Here’s a look at the goal that put the Flyers up 7-5:

With the Rangers looking to tie the game, their lack of desperation was highlighted by Miller’s seeming lack of drive to recover the puck and tie the game.

#2 Alexis Lafreniere

Alexis Lafreniere was practically non-existent for the New York Rangers on Wednesday night against the Flyers. Lafreniere hit the ice for 17:05 over 19 shifts. He was a minus-2 on the night and did not register a shot on goal.

Considering how important the game was for the Rangers, it was disappointing to see Lafreniere’s lack of drive as he was the only player in the Rangers’ top six who did not get a point on the night.

#1 Jonathan Quick

Jonathan Quick was the whipping boy for the Rangers on Wednesday night. The veteran netminder surrendered six goals on 28 shots. Unfortunately for Quick, he could not keep the Rangers in the game long enough for them to find the equalizer.

In particular, Quick’s gaffe with the game tied at four in the third proved costly for the Rangers. Here’s a look:

Quick made the initial save, but moved too far out of his crease leaving the wide-open net for Sean Couturier to bury the go-ahead goal. The Flyers added one more against Quick, totaling six tallies on the beleaguered netminder.

The Rangers will be back in action on Thursday night as they take on the New York Islanders with both teams clinging to their slim playoff hopes.

