3 weakest links Ottawa Senators should promptly get rid of ft. Steve Staios

The Ottawa Senators had a successful season in 2024-25, making the playoffs for the first time in eight seasons. The Sens ran into their provincial rivals, the Toronto Maple Leafs, bowing out of the postseason in six games.
Nevertheless, optimism reigns in Canada’s capital as the 2025-26 promises to be another strong one. Amid the hoopla of returning to the postseason, some weak links stand out among the club’s young core of players.
So, let’s take a look at the three weakest links in the Ottawa Senators’ organization heading into next season.
3 weakest links Ottawa Senators should promptly get rid of
#3 David Perron
David Perron has been a positive influence on the Ottawa Senators’ young core. He’s a former Stanley Cup champion and has proven to deliver leadership to a team that needs it.
However, he’s 37 and facing declining production. His $4 million cap hit is no longer a luxury the Senators can afford, considering their desire to take the next step this offseason. He’s got a modified no-trade clause, which would make trading him a challenging endeavor.
#2 Nick Jensen
Nick Jensen is another veteran with a high cap hit on the Ottawa Senators’ roster. Jensen is very much a solid NHLer at 34. However, the Sens must consider how to better allocate their cap space.
That’s why spending $4.05 million on a depth defenseman is something the Sens can’t afford at this time. There are plenty of other, more cost-effective options out there. Jensen doesn’t have a no-trade clause. So, moving him wouldn’t be quite as challenging.
It’s worth pointing out that Jordan Spence’s acquisition has made Jensen expendable. However, the Senators may be stuck with Jensen for next season as they run out the final year of his contract.
#1 Steve Staios
Steve Staios took over the GM role from Pierre Dorion in 2023. He inherited a rebuilding team with plenty of key pieces in place. Staois had captain Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, and Jake Sanderson already in the fold.
Other useful draft picks have made the big club, like Ridly Greig and Tyler Kleven. However, Staios hasn’t succeeded in adding the sort of big-name players that a young core needs to become a Stanley Cup contender.
Staios added Claude Giroux as a free agent in 2022. That was a savvy move. Then, he added Linus Ullmark via trade last summer. Ullmark has been good if unspectacular amid injuries.
The problem lies in Staios’ inability to land the sort of players that can transform the Senators from a good club into a great one. Whether it’s via free agency or trade, the Senators need to boost their star power to get over the hump.
The Ottawa Senators need a GM who’s not afraid to think outside the box to find the right pieces to take the club to the next level.
