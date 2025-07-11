3 weakest links Utah Mammoth should promptly get rid of ft. Connor Ingram

The Utah Mammoth concluded a successful first season, showing signs of becoming a playoff contender in the not-too-distant future.

The Mammoth have been aggressive this offseason, adding top-line winger JJ Peterka in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres, while rounding out the team’s depth with veterans like defenseman Nath Schmidt and forward Brandon Tanev.

However, three weak links emerge as ones the Utah Mammoth should consider moving on from this upcoming season.

3 weakest links Utah Mammoth should promptly get rid of

#3 Kevin Stenlund

Stenlund's cap hit could be too high for his role on the team - Source: Imagn

Kevin Stenlund is a fine bottom-six forward. He’s predominantly a grinder who earned a solid reputation for doing so during the Florida Panthers’ 2024 Stanley Cup run.

Stenlund played a middle-six role for the Utah Mammoth this past season, chipping in 14 goals and 28 points. That production was great as it eclipsed his previous career-high of 11 goals.

However, Stenlund could become an expensive depth player at $2 million this upcoming season. While the Mammoth don’t have cap concerns, there could be some issues about Stenlund being pushed further down the depth chart by the influx of talent coming into the Mammoth’s lineup this season.

#2 Jusso Valimaki

Valimaki projects to be an expensive 7th defenseman for Utah - Source: Imagn

Like Stenlund, Juuso Valimaki is a depth player. The 26-year-old played in 43 games this past season, chipping in two goals and five points.

He’s a seventh or eighth defenseman at best. That situation makes his $2 million cap hit far too high for a player who might sit in the press box most of next season. Valimaki provides valuable insurance given how injuries decimated the Mammoth’s blue line last season.

But the time may have come for Utah to move on from Valimaki and look for more cost-effective options to fill out the team’s blue-line depth.

#1 Connor Ingram

Ingram could be the odd man out in the Utah Mammoth's crease - Source: Imagn

Connor Ingram was penciled in as the Mammoth’s starting netminder last season. However, he gradually lost the role to Karel Vejmelka. The Mammoth anointed Vejmelka as their starter by signing him to a five-year extension last season.

Ingram is now in the final year of his current deal, carrying a $1.95 million cap hit. To further compound the situation, the Mammoth signed Vitek Vanacek to a one-year, $1.5 million deal.

It’s unlikely the Mammoth carry three goalies, so someone could be on the outs. That looks to be Ingram. Perhaps he heads down to the AHL or somehow splits time with Vanacek as the team’s backup.

