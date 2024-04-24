5 NHL stars Pittsburgh Penguins must target in 2024 offseason ft. Jakob Chychrun

The Pittsburgh Penguins made a valiant effort but fell short of the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs for the second straight season.

Pittsburgh sits in a unique spot heading into the offseason. They have multiple aging top players, their goaltending has major question marks, and they can't be sure whether they need to make big moves or small changes in order to compete as soon as possible.

One thing is for sure: they will need some additions this offseason. Here are five names that could fit in Pittsburgh.

5 NHL stars the Pittsburgh Penguins could add this offseason

#1. Jakob Chychrun, Ottawa Senators

The 26-year-old defenseman was traded from Arizona to Ottawa in March 2023. Despite missing the playoffs with the Senators, Chychrun had an impressive season, tallying 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists) in 82 games.

Pittsburgh needs another solid top-four defenseman. Chychrun could be it. He admitted to the media following the season that he is unsure about his future.

#2. Frank Vatrano, Anaheim Ducks

Frank Vatrano was excellent this season for the Ducks. Despite being on a bottom-tier team, Vatrano racked up a career-high 37 goals in 2023-24.

The 30-year-old provides a scoring touch and a huge upside. He is signed through next season.

#3. Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers

While it is unlikely that the Panthers will let him go, Sam Reinhart is scheduled to become a free agent this summer.

Reinhart had an explosive regular season, ripping off 57 goals, including 27 on the power play. He ranked first among all Florida skaters with 94 points. If he is available, the Pittsburgh Penguins better be going after him.

#4. Jake Guentzel, Carolina Hurricanes

Jake Guentzel was one of the blockbuster trades at this year's deadline. The two-time Stanley Cup champion was traded from Pittsburgh to the Carolina Hurricanes on March 8.

He tallied 52 points (22 goals, 30 assists) in 50 games with Pittsburgh and 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) and a plus-16 rating in 17 games with Carolina during the regular season.

While the Hurricanes will at least attempt to bring him back, it is no guarantee. Why not try to reunite him with Sidney Crosby and Co. on a better deal and with the team in a better spot?

#5. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

I know Crosby is already on the Penguins. But for how long?

The captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins is heading into the final season of his 12-year, $104.4 million deal from 2012.

Pittsburgh is not sure where they are headed. Crosby must be tired from dragging them on his back down the stretch. Is it possible that the Penguins will need to sell to their top player in order to keep him in town?