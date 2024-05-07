Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips for 2024 NHL Playoffs Round 2 Game 2 | May 7, 2024 

On Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. ET, the New York Rangers – leading the series 1-0 – will host the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 2 of Round 2 of the NHL playoffs at Madison Square Garden in New York. The game will be broadcast on ESPN, SN, CBC and TVAS.

Despite a hard-fought battle from behind in Game 1, the Hurricanes fell short and are now trailing in the series. The Rangers, on the other hand, defended their home ice successfully and clinched a 4-3 victory in Game 1.

Expand Tweet

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers: Game preview

The Carolina Hurricanes, despite scoring three goals in Game 1, couldn't secure a win. Seth Jarvis has been a key player in the playoffs, with four goals and four assists, including a goal in the first game.

Expand Tweet

Martin Necas, who scored in Game 1, has two goals and four assists in these playoffs, including two power-play assists. Sebastian Aho, who has two goals and three assists in the playoffs, contributed two assists in Game 1 but hasn't provided any power-play points. Jake Guentzel also had an assist in the opening game of the series.

The Hurricanes, on average, manage to score 3.67 goals each game and have a power play efficiency of 25%. On the defensive side, they have allowed an average of 2.67 goals per game and their penalty kill effectiveness stands at 61.5%.

Goalie Frederik Andersen had a tough time in Game 1, letting in four goals from 23 shots. His performance in the playoffs has also been inconsistent, with an SV% of .899 and a GAA of 2.54. He has had three games with an SV% over .910 and two games with an SV% below .830.

On the other hand, the New York Rangers showcased their offensive prowess in Round 1 with a total of 15 goals and continued their momentum into Round 2 with an impressive four-goal performance.

Expand Tweet

They average 3.80 goals per game and have a power play success rate of 44.4%. On the defensive end, they concede an average of 2.00 goals per game and have a 90.9% penalty-kill rate.

Mika Zibanejad is having an exceptional playoff run with three goals and seven assists, including two goals in Game 1.

Artemi Panarin, who scored his third playoff goal in Game 1 of the series, hasn't been able to replicate his regular season form.

In goal, Igor Shesterkin had a challenging first game, allowing three goals from 25.4 shots, which ties his poor playoff performance. Despite this, he maintains a 5-0-0 record in the playoffs with a .921 save percentage and a 2.00 GAA, having let in 10 goals from 126 shots.

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers: Injury report

Jesper Fast and Brett Pesce of the Hurricanes are dealing with upper and lower injury respectively, while Tony DeAngelo's condition is day-to-day.

On the Rangers' side, Blake Wheeler is nursing a lower-body injury but returned to practice for the first time on Monday, preparing for Game 2 against the Hurricanes at the Garden on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Adam Fox is out with a knee injury after a knee-on-knee collision in Game 4 against Washington as Filip Chytil is on the IR list.

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers: Head-to-head

The Carolina Hurricanes have an all-time playoff record of 6-5-0 against the Rangers.

In faceoffs, the Rangers have a higher success rate of 53.9%, compared to the Hurricanes' success rate of 50.5%.

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers: Spread

The Hurricanes, with a 1.5-goal advantage, are favorites in their matchup against the Rangers. The odds for the Hurricanes to cover the spread are +220, while the Rangers are at -278.

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers: Over/Under

The total goals expected for Game 2 are set at 5.5, with the odds for more than 5.5 goals over at -105 and less than 5.5 goals under at -115.

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers: Series odds and score predictions

Carolina, as a -118 favorite, has a 54.5% probability of winning the game, whereas New York, being a -102 underdog at home, has a 49.8% chance of victory tonight.

Score Prediction: Rangers 4-3 Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers: Hot betting tips

Artemi Panarin is favored to be the first to score, with odds of 10.00. Vincent Trocheck of the Rangers is expected to score, and Mika Zibanejad is predicted to have more than 1.5 assists and have at least one assist in 10 straight games. Furthermore, a bet on his assists could be a good pick with appealing odds of 1.87.

Who do you think will win Game 2 between the Carlina Hurricanes and New York Rangers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.