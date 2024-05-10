Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview, Predictions, and Odds for 2024 NHL Playoffs Round 2 Game 2 | May 10, 2024

The Vancouver Canucks are set to play host to the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Arena in Vancouver for Game 2 of the NHL playoffs second round on Friday at 10 p.m. ET. The game will be aired on CBC, TVAS, SN, SN360, TNT, truTV, and Max.

The Canucks are currently leading the series 1-0. In the series opener, the Canucks made a remarkable comeback from a three-goal deficit to beat the Oilers 5-4. This victory marked Vancouver's fifth win in their meetings with the Oilers this season.

Overall in the postseason, the Oilers have won both previous series against the Canucks and have a 7-3 lead in playoff games, which includes a win in a six-game series in the 1992 Smythe Division finals.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks: Game preview

In the last game, the Canucks started on a shaky note, conceding a couple of goals in the first 34 minutes, but they turned things around with a strong defensive performance in the third period. Dakota Joshua scored a goal early in the second period to make it 2-1, but the Canucks allowed Edmonton to score two quick goals, making it 4-1.

However, Vancouver fought back with a goal from Elias Lindholm at the end of the second period, followed by goals from J.T. Miller, Nikita Zadorov, and Conor Garland in the third period to secure the win. The Canucks took 24 shots on goal and had a 0-3 record on the power play in the win.

In this playoff series, they are averaging 2.57 goals per game, with a 12.5% success rate on power play, and are allowing 2.29 goals per game while successfully killing 87% of their opponents' power plays.

The Canucks' starting goalie is Arturs Silvos, who has a 3-1-0 record with a 2.28 GAA and a .908 SV%, having conceded 9 goals on 98 shots faced this postseason. Silvos took over goalie duties from Casey DeSmith in the first round, after DeSmith took over Demko.

On the other hand, the Edmonton Oilers are seeking a victory to level the series before returning home for the third game. They have a 2-1 record on the road in these playoffs.

Despite a strong start in the first game, a disappointing third period has left them behind in the series. The Oilers' four goals in the initial 35 minutes were scored by Zach Hyman (2), Mattias Ekholm, and Cody Ceci, but they failed to score afterward and they managed 18 shots on goal, with a 1-1 record on the power play.

In these playoffs, the Oilers are averaging 4.33 goals per game and have a 47.6% success rate on the power play. They are conceding an average of 3 goals per game while maintaining a 100% penalty-kill rate. Connor McDavid has led the Oilers with 12 assists, and 14 shots on goal, while Leon Draisaitl has contributed five goals, seven assists, and 26 shots on goal.

Stuart Skinner, who made 19 saves for the Oilers in their loss when they were outshot 24-18, is expected to be the starting goalie again. He has a 4-2-0 record, a 3.01 GAA, and a .893 SV%, having allowed 18 goals on 169 shots faced.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks: Injury report

Thatcher Demko and Tucker Poolman of the Canucks are out with knee and head injuries respectively.

On the Oilers' side, Adam Henrique is dealing with a lower-body injury and is day-to-day, while Leon Draisaitl was injured in the first game and is day-to-day.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks: Head-to-head

The Edmonton Oilers hold a 7-3-0-0 all-time record against the Canucks in the playoffs. In faceoffs, the Oilers have a 48.6% success rate, whereas the Canucks have a slightly higher success rate of 51.9%.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks: Spread

The Canucks, being 1.5 goal underdogs against the Oilers, have -245 odds to beat the spread, and the Oilers are at +198.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks: Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals is expected. The Odds are +104 for scoring above this total and -128 for scoring less.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks: Series odds and score prediction

Vancouver, with odds of +104, is seen as the underdog and has a 49.0% chance of winning. Edmonton, however, is the favorite with odds of -125 and a 55.4% probability of winning.

Score Prediction: Canucks 4 - 2 Oilers.