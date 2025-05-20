Keys to success: 3 things Carolina Hurricanes need to do to win ECFs against Panthers

The Carolina Hurricanes are back in the Eastern Conference Final after falling painfully short last season against the New York Rangers in the second round.

The Canes now have a date with the defending Stanley Cup Florida Panthers in what looks to be a matchup of two different types of teams. That is why the Hurricanes must focus their attention on doing their own thing while avoiding falling into the traps set by the Panthers.

With that in mind, here are three keys to the Carolina Hurricanes' success in the Eastern Conference Final against the Florida Panthers.

#3 Play matchups to their favor

Sebastian Aho will be a major key to the Canes' success in Round 3 - Source: Imagn

This series features a clash between two elite Finnish centers. For the Carolina Hurricanes, Sebastian Aho will lead a talented top line that features plenty of firepower with Andrei Svechnikov and Seth Jarvis.

Svechnikov and Jarvis gave the Washington Capitals fits as they ran amok for most of the series. That situation means that Panthers’ coach Paul Maurice will be looking to deploy the Aleksander Barkov line against Aho.

Barkov and his unit did a fantastic job of shutting down Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner in Round 2. Now, Barkov will turn his attention to his fellow countryman.

If the Canes can leverage matchups, Aho may be able to get away from Barkov at times, allowing the top line to generate plenty of scoring chances throughout the series.

#2 Goaltending will be key

Frederik Andersen has been solid for the Hurricanes this postseason - Source: Imagn

Frederik Anderson will go up against Sergei Bobrovsky in what looks like a matchup of Vezina-caliber netminders. Unfortunately for the Carolina Hurricanes, the Panthers have the edge in this category.

So, the Hurricanes will need to get solid goaltending from Andersen in order to have a shot at winning this series. If Andersen falters, Pyotr Kochetkov will get the call. Kochetkov, however, is a talented if unproven goalie.

Assuming the Hurricanes play solid defense in front of Andersen, the Great Dane should have a good showing.

#1 Avoid falling for the Panthers’ shenanigans

Brad Marchand will look to be a disruptive factor in this series - Source: Imagn

The Florida Panthers will certainly come with a strong, physical presence sprinkled with some shenanigans for good measure. Players like Matthew Tkachuk and agitator extraordinaire Brad Marchand will do everything they can to get into the Canes’ heads.

It worked against the Lightning and proved fantastic against the Maple Leafs. That is why the Hurricanes must avoid falling for the Panthers’ antics.

That situation means avoiding dumb, needless penalties while ensuring they keep a level head.

Of course, the Hurricanes will be hard-pressed to match the Panthers’ intensity. That could prove challenging as the Hurricanes aren’t precisely the league’s feistiest team. That is all the more reason to avoid falling for the Panthers’ shenanigans.

The puck will drop on Game 1 at PNC Arena on Tuesday night.

