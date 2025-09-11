  • home icon
27 days away from season opener, Oilers star Leon Draisaitl "itchin'" to dive into new NHL season at Rogers Place

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Sep 11, 2025 11:30 GMT
Leon Draisaitl "itchin'" to dive into new NHL season at Rogers Place [via IG/@drat_29]

This week, Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl gave fans a glimpse of his growing excitement for the upcoming NHL season.

The star center shared a carousel of two photos on his Instagram on Wednesday. One of the shots featured Draisaitl in full gear inside the locker room. Another click showed the atmosphere inside a fully packed Rogers Place.

He captioned the post, writing:

“Itchin’ …”
The Oilers, who remain one of the top contenders in the Western Conference, are now just 27 days away from their season opener. Draisaitl’s post quickly drew reactions from fans and the team’s official account, which echoed his energy with a rallying “let’s goooooo 👏.”

The off-season has already been a memorable one for the 29-year-old. Earlier this summer, Draisaitl tied the knot with his longtime partner Celeste Desjardins in the south of France at the scenic Domaine de Manville in Les Baux-de-Provence.

Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins joined Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle in St. Tropez

Following their French wedding, Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins took a trip to Saint-Tropez. The Edmonton Oilers star and his wife joined Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle for a sun-soaked vacation on the French Riviera.

Over the weekend, Celeste shared a carousel of photos recapping the trip. The opening shot featured her posing outdoors in a dark brown dress paired with sunglasses and a chic clutch. Other snaps showed her grooving to music at an outdoor party, toasting cocktails with Lauren and friends.

“Return ticket, please!” she captioned the post.

Another click saw her dining beachside with Lauren who wore a bright red-and-pink striped dress.

The reel also captured more personal moments including a clip of Celeste and Leon dancing together at a beach celebration, captioned by her on Instagram stories as:

“Dancing with my hubby in the South of France”

The carousel closed with views from a boat ride along the sparkling blue waters and a snap of Leon leaning close to her over lunch.

Just weeks earlier, the couple had been in Toronto for Los Angeles Kings forward Warren Foegele’s wedding to Alexandra Servos at the Fairmont Royal York. Celeste was quick to gush over the newlyweds’ photos, calling Alexandra “the most beautiful bride everrrrr.” Alexandra, meanwhile, later shared glimpses from Leon and Celeste’s own French wedding celebration including clips of guests enjoying the chateau festivities.

