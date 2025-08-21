"$800,000 for one year never looked so good": Hockey fans react as they get first look at Gavin McKenna in Penn State jersey

Gavin McKenna chose Penn State as his destination for the 2025-26 NCAA season. He signed a $700,000 NIL deal, which is considerably higher than those of other schools. Michigan State reportedly offered around $300,000, so he earned more than twice that amount. It is somewhat close to an NHL rookie's base salary.McKenna, a top 2026 NHL draft prospect, had an impressive 2024-25 WHL season with the Medicine Hat Tigers. He served as an alternate captain, wearing the “A” on his jersey, and scored 41 goals along with 88 assists in 56 games. In the playoffs, he totaled 38 points in 16 games.A hockey page on X shared a clip of McKenna in the Penn State jersey. This was the first public appearance after he signed. They captioned the post,&quot;First look at Gavin McKenna in a Penn State jersey 👀 🔥 How many points will the freshman phenom put up this season?&quot;Soon, Fans reacted to the clip in the comments section.“$800,000 for one year never looked so good 🤣🤣🤣.” One fan said.Mr.Hockey @MrHockeybets22LINK@GameNotesBud @PennStateMHKY $800,000 for one year never looked so good 🤣🤣🤣“Lookin like he stole @ryanwhitney6 legs.” Another fan said.onlyheretoparty @sauceandsnipe87LINK@GameNotesBud @spittinchiclets @PennStateMHKY Lookin like he stole @ryanwhitney6 legs&quot;Zero cuz his knees will be blown out by a walk on at ASU&quot;, a fan said.McKenna’s move has excited college hockey fans. Here are some more reactions from fans on X:&quot;Canadiens love Penn state&quot; a fan said.&quot;Still doesn’t seem real,&quot; another fan said.&quot;72. It just makes sense&quot; a fan wrote referring to McKenna's jersey numberThere is also curiosity among fans about how he will perform next season. The hype around Gavin McKenna is increasing as the season nears.Gavin McKenna talked about joining Penn StateGavin McKenna spoke with The Athletic in late July after signing with Penn State. He said he felt connected to the school early in the process. Touring the campus and meeting players confirmed his decision.&quot;From the start of this whole process, I got the feeling that it was going to be Penn State that I was going to go to,&quot; McKenna said, in late July. &quot;And then once I toured the area... it was just a place that I knew right away I could call home.&quot;McKenna also discussed the team’s prospects. He said Penn State has a strong roster and can win next season. Although he might only stay for one year, McKenna wants to enjoy his college experience.