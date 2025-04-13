Alex Ovechkin’s wife Nastasiya pens heartfelt note for Wayne Gretzky and wife Janet following beau's historic 895th goal

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin’s wife Nastasiya thanked legendary hockey player Wayne Gretzky and his wife Janet in a heartfelt note detailing her husband’s record-breaking journey. On April 6, Ovechkin surpassed Gretzky to become the NHL’s all-time leading goal-scorer.
Nastasiya shared a video featuring reactions from their family at UBS Arena on the historic night. She also penned a lengthy caption as an open letter for her followers. She specifically thanked the Gretzkys, who were also present at the arena.
“Special thank you to Wayne and Janet Gretzky for their kindness and genuine treatment of our family! It is a great honor for us!” Nastasiya wrote.
Nastasiya and Ovechkin’s sons, Sergei and Ilya, as well as his mother Tatyana, had pre-recorded congratulatory messages of love and support that were played on the jumbotron during a special on-ice ceremony to commemorate the Russian forward’s record.
Nastasiya also congratulated Ovechkin again in her Instagram post on Sunday.
“First, I want to congratulate my husband on such an incredible achievement. Our sons and I are extremely proud and love you! I know better than anyone how difficult this journey has been for you and how much goes on “behind the scenes”—the injuries, worries, stress, pressure. The way you overcome each challenge is inspiring,” Nastasiya wrote.
Ovechkin scored the record-breaking goal at 7:26 in the second period with a wrist shot from the top of the left face-off circle.
Nastasiya thanked the Capitals, fans and Ovechkin’s teammates for their support during his journey.
“When Alex got closer to the record, we felt support from all over the world! I think this really helped and gave him even bigger encouragement and strength!” Nastasiya wrote.
Wayne Gretzky presents Alex Ovechkin with a special oil painting
After Alex Ovechkin’s historic goal against the New York Islanders, the game was halted for a special ceremony. Wayne Gretzky and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman presented Ovechkin with a special oil painting to commemorate his achievement.
“They say records are made to be broken, but I'm not sure who's going to get more goals than that. It's the greatest game in the world,” Gretzky said.
During an interview with "Good Morning America" on Wednesday, Ovechkin spoke about his feelings about breaking the record with Gretzky in attendance.
“He's a great one," Ovechkin said. "He's tremendous, he was the best player in hockey history. And you know, to have support from him. It was, it's tremendous. It's such a big honor for me to know him, to have a dinner with him, and obviously, to break his record.”
The Washington Capitals clinched the Metropolitan Division championship this season.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama