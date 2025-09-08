Alex Ovechkin's wife Nastasiya shares a sneak peek into custom 'Ovi 8' luxury Caviar iPhone

On Sunday, Alex Ovechkin’s wife, Nastasiya Shubskaya, gave fans a glimpse of a custom-made Caviar iPhone dedicated to the Washington Capitals captain. She posted an Instagram story showing the device inside an ornate display case.The special case featured a built-in screen at the top panel playing highlights of Ovechkin’s career. The phone’s back design prominently featured Ovechkin’s name “Ovi,” along with his iconic No. 8 in bold red lettering.It also included the NHL logo and the number 895, a nod to his overtaking of Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record. The device was framed in blue and gold detailing. Nastasiya tagged Caviar’s official Instagram handle in the story.via Instagram/@nastyashubskayaAt 39 years old, Ovechkin made NHL history on April 6 during a game against the New York Islanders. He scored his 895th career goal from a power-play strike against fellow Russian goaltender Ilya Sorokin, surpassing Wayne Gretzky’s long-standing record of 894 goals. The moment was celebrated with an emotional on-ice ceremony attended by Gretzky himself along with NHL officials.Alex Ovechkin and family celebrated son Sergei’s 7th birthdayEarlier last month, Alex Ovechkin and his wife, Nastasiya, celebrated their eldest son Sergei’s 7th birthday with a family-filled party in Moscow. Nastasiya later shared a carousel of photos on Instagram from the event.One shot saw Sergei beaming in a beige shirt and cap while unwrapping gifts, while another featured Nastasiya posing with Sergei and his younger brother Ilya in front of a colorful Minecraft-themed backdrop. A separate frame brought the whole family together smiling in front of the decorations. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNastasiya also included a picture with her father, Russian film director Kirill Shubsky, as well as a final group photo of relatives gathered around Sergei’s Minecraft-styled cake, complete with his name displayed on a block tower design.Prior to that, the family wrapped up the 2025 Ovi Cup at Moscow’s Mytishchi Arena. The annual summer event founded by Ovechkin concluded with its traditional gala match and closing ceremony.On the ice, Ovechkin’s team skated to an 11-7 victory in a star-studded exhibition featuring NHL and KHL names such as Evgeni Malkin, who recorded a hat trick, along with Matvei Michkov and Kirill Kaprizov. But the spotlight belonged to young Sergei Ovechkin, who scored four goals of his own, including one set up by his father.Alex Ovechkin also tallied a goal, proudly sharing the rink with his son, who sported his father’s trademark “laces out” skate style for the night. Off the ice, Nastasiya documented the gala afterparty, posting photos of the couple and their friends against lemon- and Italian-themed backdrops.