Avs GM addresses Valeri Nichushkin's $49,000,000 contract termination after forward's reported failed drug test

Colorado Avalanche GM Chris McFarland has confirmed that the club is not considering terminating Valeri Nichushkin's contract after the forward reportedly failed a drug test.

Nichushkin was placed on Stage 3 of the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program about a week ago. At the time, the Avalanche were up against the Dallas Stars in Round 2 of their Western Conference series.

According to NHL Insider Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the decision was made after Nichushkin failed a drug test. The 29-year-old forward will serve a six-month suspension without pay and will have the opportunity to seek reinstatement once the suspension period ends.

According to Evan Rawal of ColHockeyNow, MacFarland confirmed that terminating Valeri Nichushkin's contract is not being considered as an option:

"MacFarland confirms termination of Nichushkin’s contract “at this point, is not an option.” Says rebuilding that trust will be difficult."

McFarland reckoned assuming Nichushkin receives the help he requires and completes the six-month suspension period, the team will assess the situation and make decisions accordingly (via Denverhockey):

“What I can say to you is, we’ve got to look at all options, and at this time, priority one is for Val to get the help he needs,” MacFarland said. “Assuming he does, and after the six months, we’ll have to read and react on that. But it is very plausible that he will be back with the Avalanche."

The Avs GM hopes that Valeri Nichushkin utilizes the next six months to address any issues and work on improving himself:

“The best thing I can say is we’re pulling for Val to do what he needs to do, to take care of himself,” MacFarland said.

“This guy is a heck of a hockey player, but it’s a privilege to play in this league. And when you sign that contract, there’s things that have to be adhered to, and hopefully Val takes the next six months to get himself right.”

Valeri Nichiushkin is on an eight-year, $49 million contract signed with the Avs in 2022. He will become a UFA at the end of the 2029–30 season. The 29-year-old forward has been a key player for the Avs, contributing significantly in both the playoffs and the regular season.

Despite his on-ice success, he faced challenges that led to his entry into the player assistance program earlier this year. That marked the first time in the program that he took a break from the team for two months before returning in early March.

Gabriel Landeskog on Valeri Nichushkin's suspension

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog expressed his empathy for Valeri Nichushkin.

He acknowledged the challenging season it has been for the Avs and emphasized that the future course of action will depend on how Nichushkin chooses to address and manage the situation.

"I think the first thing that came to my mind is I just felt bad for the guys in the ground, guys that battle so hard and the guys that care so much, and this time of year, definitely difficult," Landeskog said.

"What happens here moving forward, it’s up to him how he’s going to handle it."

Valeri Nichushkin accumulated 35 points through 23 goals and 12 assists in 73 regular-season games. In the playoffs, he collected 10 points through nine goals and an assist in eight games for the Avalanche.