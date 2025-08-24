"Birthday morning with my babies": Evander Kane's fiancee Mara shares a look at her birthday celebrations

Vancouver Canucks forward Evander Kane’s fiancee Mara Teigen turned 31 this weekend. She later shared some birthday moments on her Instagram on Saturday.

In her stories, Mara was seen lounging in pink pajamas while spending the morning with her kids. One of her kids held a silver heart balloon, while others cuddled close. In the caption she wrote:

“Birthday morning with my babies!!” followed by a teary eyed emoji.

Another story featured a gold balloon display spelling out “MOM” in the room, and she showed off a pastel mug that read “best mom ever.”

via Instagram /@marateigen

Her stories also showed her hugging one of her kids while their dog sat nearby, and later laughing with all three children as she called them “my best friends.”

In the evening, Teigen celebrated her birthday at a restaurant. She shared a clip from the special evening where she was seen blowing out candles on a dessert plate as Kane sat beside her. Her mom and dad were also present at the dinner.

“31! Love these people,” she wrote in the caption.

via Instagram /@marateigen

Earlier in the day, Kane also penned a birthday message for her on his Instagram stories, followed by a picture of the couple.

Evander Kane’s fiancee Mara opens up on their move to Vancouver

Earlier this summer, Evander Kane was traded to the Vancouver Canucks in a cap-clearing move by the Edmonton Oilers. Vancouver took on the final year of his four-year $20.5 million contract, absorbing his $5.125 million cap hit in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

On Monday, Mara Teigen reflected on the family’s move in an Instagram story. She shared that their youngest daughter Penelope handled her first flight to Vancouver with ease and has adjusted well to her new city.

“Penelope did so good the other day on her first flight to Vancouver. Honestly this is my favorite time to fly with kids. When they are babies you can hold them in the carrier and they sleep so well… PS Penelope is loving Vancouver so far,” Teigen wrote.

Kane underwent surgery last season before returning to post 12 points in 21 playoff games. Now, he enters the final year of his deal playing for his hometown team.

Also on Monday, Kane shared a separate Instagram carousel recapping his offseason in Europe. The trip included a stop in France where he and Mara attended the wedding of his former Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl.

