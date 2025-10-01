  • home icon
  • Canadian broadcaster labels Minnesota Wild 'dumbest organization in professional sports' following $136M Kirill Kaprizov extension

By Ankit Kumar
Published Oct 01, 2025 20:20 GMT
NHL: Preseason-Winnipeg Jets at Minnesota Wild - Source: Imagn
Sid Seixeiro shared strong words for Minnesota Wild following Kirill Kaprizov's new contract (image credit: IMAGN)

Canadian broadcaster Sid Seixeiro shared strong words on Tuesday after the Minnesota Wild signed Kirill Kaprizov to an eight-year $136 million extension. The deal has a $17 million annual value and starts in 2026-27.

Seixeiro did not hold back with his criticism of the team on X.

"The Minnesota Wild are the dumbest organization in professional sports," Seixeiro tweeted.
Seixeiro did not mention Kaprizov’s contract, but the timing was clear.

The winger could have tested free agency after the 2025-26 season but chose to stay in Minnesota long-term. He was previously earning $9 million per year, and has received a raise of $8 million on his AAV. Kaprizov rejected an eight-year $128 million deal on Sept. 10, and the Wild had to raise the AAV offer from $16 million to $17 million.

His new deal will set a benchmark for the NHL. Kaprizov has become its highest-paid player, with the biggest contract in league history. This could've rattled Seixeiro, considering Minnesota is paying a significant portion of its $95.5 million cap this season to a single player.

However, Wild general manager Bill Guerin sounded confident in the numbers they committed to Kaprizov.

"All the contracts are important," Guerin said on Tuesday, via NHL.com. "Hockey is very much a team sport. We have 20 guys out there battling every night. This one is, it's big because Kirill is our franchise player and keeping him was extremely important."
Kaprizov has been Minnesota’s top player since joining the NHL in 2020-21. He recorded 56 points in just 41 games due to injury last season. Kaprizov also added nine points in six playoff games. He has had three consecutive 40-point seasons in his career, showing his consistent offensive production. Despite Seixeiro’s criticism, Minnesota sees the deal as necessary.

The Wild will open their regular season on Oct. 9 against the St. Louis Blues.

Impact of Kirill Kaprizov's new deal on Oilers captain Connor McDavid

Kirill Kaprizov's $136 million contract has raised questions about Connor McDavid’s next deal in Edmonton. NHL insider Frank Seravalli said McDavid may want more money than Kaprizov. However, he added that the Oilers cannot afford that amount under their salary cap.

"I have to think McDavid will want more," Seravalli said on Tuesday, via B/R Open Ice. "They can't, I don't think the Edmonton Oilers can afford to go more. In fact, I don't think on their cap that they can really even afford to go 17 million, um, because of all the other deals that they've got."

The team already pays big contracts to Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard and Darnell Nurse. However, for McDavid, staying in a winning environment matters more than matching Kaprizov’s $17 million salary.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
