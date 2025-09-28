  • home icon
Canadiens trio Cole Caufield Juraj Slafkovsky & Kaiden Guhle link up for drinks while Habs' B-team take on Leafs in preseason clash

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Sep 28, 2025 11:30 GMT
Cole Caufield Juraj Slafkovsky & Kaiden Guhle link up for drinks while Habs' B-team take on Leafs in preseason clash [via IG/@colecaufield]

On Saturday, the Montreal Canadiens faced the Toronto Maple Leafs in preseason action but many of their main stars were not in the lineup. The same evening, Cole Caufield spent time off the ice with teammates Kaiden Guhle and Juraj Slafkovsky.

He later posted a photo from their outing to his Instagram story. In the picture, Caufield sat on the left wearing a black cap, a light grey jacket and a white shirt. Guhle in the middle, was dressed in a dark jacket over a white tee with a chain and a backwards cap.

Slafkovsky was on the right, wearing a black cap and a dark tee. The snapshot showed the Canadiens trio sharing drinks at a table.

via Instagram /@colecaufield
via Instagram /@colecaufield

Both Guhle and Slafkovsky reposted the stroy on their own Instagram accounts.

Meanwhile, on the ice, Montreal’s B-team took a 4-2 victory over Toronto. Goals came from Alex Newhook, Riley Kidney, Lane Hutson and Sean Farrell, while Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 21 shots in net. The Canadiens also went 2-for-3 on the power play outpacing a Leafs lineup that featured most of its regulars apart from captain Auston Matthews.

Cole Caufield’s pasta antics draws hilarious response from Trevor Zegras

Earlier this month, Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield had fans cracking up after sharing a lighthearted kitchen moment on Instagram. The 23-year-old winger posted a photo of himself pouring uncooked pasta straight into a pot of sauce on the stove with several unopened boxes of pasta stacked on the counter.

He captioned the shot, writing:

“Chefs kiss 🍝 @myhappieats.”
While Caufield’s followers filled the comments with laughing and heart emojis, Anaheim Ducks star Trevor Zegras delivered a hilarious response. He wrote:

“No water is a crazy play.”

Caufield and Zegras originally shared a locker room with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program before reuniting internationally at the 2021 World Junior Championship where they helped lead Team USA to gold.

Last month, Caufield shared a summer recap on Instagram that opened with a boating trip, moved to the golf course at sunset and included moments with his brother Brock Caufield, Zegras and former Canadiens teammate Christian Dvorak. He also gave fans a glimpse into his training routine alongside Nick Suzuki and Lane Hutson, plus a courtside visit to Wimbledon.

Caufield even made a stop at the exclusive Ohoopee Match Club in Georgia with teammate Chris Wideman and close friend Michael Smith posting photos of the trio enjoying the private course.

About the author
Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
