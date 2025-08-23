Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Darnell Nurse and Warren Foegele's partners link up for 'girls night' together

Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle, offered a look into her weekend. In the mirror selfie, she posed with Celeste Desjardins, Mikayla Nurse and Alexandra while enjoying the night out together. Lauren also tagged each of them in the story. She captioned the story:“Girl night.”via Instagram/@laurenkyle1Each of them is connected through their partners’ ties to hockey. Kyle married Connor McDavid in July 2024, just a year after he proposed. Desjardins became Leon Draisaitl’s wife earlier this August. Mikayla is married to Darnell Nurse, and Alexandra tied the knot with Warren Foegele in July, a year after he moved on to play with the Los Angeles Kings.The night out shared by Kyle showed how the players’ partners stay close, even with busy schedules and changes like Foegele’s move to Los Angeles.Lauren Kyle has often shared important moments on her social media. When McDavid proposed in June 2023, she posted photos and called it the best day of her life.&quot;22.06.23 was the best day of my life,&quot; Kyle wrote. &quot;...I knew you were my person from the day we met and I can’t wait for the beautiful life we are going to create together.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA year later, she shared their wedding pictures, saying it was the most perfect weekend she could have imagined.&quot;Married the love of my life and it was the most perfect weekend I could ever imagine!,&quot; Kyle wrote.Kyle continues to encourage Connor McDavid off the ice as he strives for a Stanley Cup. He scored 100 points last season and another 33 during the playoffs. Nevertheless, the Oilers suffered their second consecutive loss to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.Connor McDavid and Lauren enjoyed Leon Draisaitl's wedding and subsequent yacht lifeLeon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins' wedding took place on August 2. Connor McDavid and his wife, Lauren Kyle, were among the guests. Lauren posted pictures of Celeste in her ivory gown and lace dress. In one caption, Lauren wrote:“My bestie got married yesterday 🤍.” and she also called Celeste “an absolute angel.”A few days later, Celeste posted a wedding video, which showed her and Leon walking hand in hand. Guests waved scarves as the couple smiled. The post gave fans a glimpse of their special day.Earlier this week, McDavid shared some of his photos from his teammate's wedding. There were shots from the wedding and additional photos from both couples' European trip. They posed on a yacht for a picture with their wives and were even spotted riding jet skis.