  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Connor McDavid
  • Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Darnell Nurse and Warren Foegele's partners link up for 'girls night' together

Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Darnell Nurse and Warren Foegele's partners link up for 'girls night' together

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Aug 23, 2025 14:06 GMT
Connor McDavid&rsquo;s wife Lauren Kyle enjoys &lsquo;girls night&rsquo; with Oilers partners (via Instagram/@laurenkyle1)
Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle enjoys ‘girls night’ with Oilers partners (via Instagram/@laurenkyle1)

Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle, offered a look into her weekend. In the mirror selfie, she posed with Celeste Desjardins, Mikayla Nurse and Alexandra while enjoying the night out together. Lauren also tagged each of them in the story. She captioned the story:

Ad
“Girl night.”
via Instagram/@laurenkyle1
via Instagram/@laurenkyle1

Each of them is connected through their partners’ ties to hockey. Kyle married Connor McDavid in July 2024, just a year after he proposed. Desjardins became Leon Draisaitl’s wife earlier this August. Mikayla is married to Darnell Nurse, and Alexandra tied the knot with Warren Foegele in July, a year after he moved on to play with the Los Angeles Kings.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The night out shared by Kyle showed how the players’ partners stay close, even with busy schedules and changes like Foegele’s move to Los Angeles.

Lauren Kyle has often shared important moments on her social media. When McDavid proposed in June 2023, she posted photos and called it the best day of her life.

"22.06.23 was the best day of my life," Kyle wrote. "...I knew you were my person from the day we met and I can’t wait for the beautiful life we are going to create together."
Ad
Ad

A year later, she shared their wedding pictures, saying it was the most perfect weekend she could have imagined.

"Married the love of my life and it was the most perfect weekend I could ever imagine!," Kyle wrote.

Kyle continues to encourage Connor McDavid off the ice as he strives for a Stanley Cup. He scored 100 points last season and another 33 during the playoffs. Nevertheless, the Oilers suffered their second consecutive loss to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.

Ad

Connor McDavid and Lauren enjoyed Leon Draisaitl's wedding and subsequent yacht life

Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins' wedding took place on August 2. Connor McDavid and his wife, Lauren Kyle, were among the guests. Lauren posted pictures of Celeste in her ivory gown and lace dress. In one caption, Lauren wrote:

“My bestie got married yesterday 🤍.” and she also called Celeste “an absolute angel.”
Ad

A few days later, Celeste posted a wedding video, which showed her and Leon walking hand in hand. Guests waved scarves as the couple smiled. The post gave fans a glimpse of their special day.

Earlier this week, McDavid shared some of his photos from his teammate's wedding. There were shots from the wedding and additional photos from both couples' European trip. They posed on a yacht for a picture with their wives and were even spotted riding jet skis.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications