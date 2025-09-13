Connor McDavid's wife Lauren shares sneak peek of special surprise from beau 'coming home from work'

This week, Lauren Kyle received a sweet surprise from her husband Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid. On Friday, she gave fans a glimpse of the sweet gesture in an Instagram story.

Ad

Lauren shared a photo of a bottle of wine with two filled glasses on the counter, accompanied by a handwritten note that read: “Let the liquor talk!!” She tagged her friend Rachel Dunford in the post hinting that both she and Rachel were treated to the surprise by their husbands after a long day.

“A sweet surprise from our husbands coming home from work,” Lauren captioned, adding a teary-eyed emoji while also tagging McDavid and the other couple.

Ad

Trending

via Instagram /@laurenkyle1

Lauren Kyle and Rachel Dunford are close friends. She was part of Lauren’s bridesmaid group last year when Connor McDavid and Kyle tied the knot in a destination wedding in Ontario.

Ad

Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren hosted dinner party for partners of Oilers’ players

Last weekend, Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle hosted a private dinner at her luxury downtown restaurant, Bar Trove. The dinner was attended by several partners of Oilers players.

On Sunday, Lauren reposted some of their stories from the party. Celeste Desjardins, wife of Leon Draisaitl, shared a photo of a lavish charcuterie and cheese spread decorated with flowers and fruit. Max Jones’ wife Alexa Jones posted a shot of cocktails set against floral centerpieces, writing:

Ad

“The sweetest welcome back dinner @laurenkyle.”

Kasperi Kapanen’s wife Mateleen Laakso also captured the cozy lounge setup and a dinner table filled with chicken wings and cocktails on her stories.

The stylish soirée came just one week after Lauren hosted a basil-themed end-of-summer dinner at her Edmonton home. In a reel posted to Instagram, she showed the chic green-and-gold tablescape complete with muted linens and golden cutlery. For the night, she wore a sage green Janae Gown by Lovers and Friends.

Ad

Lauren also marked the evening with a personal gesture gifting her longtime best friend Celeste Desjardins matching friendship rings. The pair, who have remained close since their high school days in Sudbury, Ontario, shared the sentimental moment in a video, with Celeste calling it “the most special gift.”

The celebration comes just weeks after Celeste and Leon tied the knot in Les Baux-de-Provence, France, a wedding that was followed by a sun-soaked honeymoon style trip to Saint-Tropez alongside McDavid and Lauren. The couples enjoyed seaside dinners and Mediterranean boat rides extending their summer in glamorous style before returning to Edmonton for the upcoming NHL season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama