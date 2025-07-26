Dylan Strome openly advocates for $45,500,000 Capitals star's spot on Team Canada for Winter Olympics

Washington Capitals forward Dylan Strome made a case for his teammate Tom Wilson to don the maple leaf at the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina.

Wilson, who was a noticeable snub from Team Canada at last season’s 4 Nations Face-Off, is hopeful to land a roster spot for the Olympics. While some may doubt his presence on the Canadian squad, Strome doesn’t.

NHL.com quoted Strome as stating:

“He’ll beat you any way you want. He’s intimidating out there, sure, but he doesn’t get enough credit for his offensive skills. I want him on a nightly basis, and he’s the complete package, which is why I think he should be on that team.”

Strome’s case has merit to it. Wilson’s unique blend of skill and toughness makes him an ideal option for Team Canada’s top-heavy forward group.

The 31-year-old Wilson, who’s in the second year of a seven-year, $45.5 million contract with the Washington Capitals, has showed he can contribute in multiple ways. He scored 33 goals in 2024-25, adding 32 assists to total 65 points in 81 games.

Plus, his 100 penalty minutes show he’s not afraid to toss the body around. His size, 6’4”, 220 pounds, makes him an intimidating force to be reckoned with.

Thus far, six names have been confirmed for Team Canada’s roster. So, there are spots open for Wilson to claim. If he can have a solid start to his season with the Capitals, he could make his dream of representing Canada at the Olympics come true.

Capitals Tom Wilson hopes dream will come true

Tom Wilson could be a solid addition to Team Canada's bottom six- Source: Imagn

Tom Wilson hopes 2026 will allow him to fulfill a childhood dream. The Toronto native grew up wishing he could wear the maple leaf on his chest at an international event. While he was disappointed at being left off Canada’s roster for the 4 Nations, Wilson hopes a good season with the Capitals can lead to a roster spot for the Olympics.

NHL.com quoted Wilson about this dream to play for Canada:

“Obviously, it’s a dream your whole life to be mentioned in that type of realm of the guys with that type of pedigree. There’s a lot of really good superstar names, and just to be even in the mix is a huge privilege. I’m just going to try and play as well as I can up until the final team is announced and put my name in the hat.”

Wilson will have to wait till next winter to find out if he’s made the cut. In the meantime, Wilson will be looking to help the Washington Capitals get back to the postseason and potentially claim another Stanley Cup.

