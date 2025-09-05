Elliotte Friedman labels Maple Leafs-Mitch Marner drama a 'divorce' as NHL schedules Toronto vs. Vegas as national game

Elliotte Friedman declared Mitch Marner’s move from the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Vegas Golden Knights a “divorce.” The NHL insider made the comment on the Thursday episode of the "32 Thoughts" podcast. He said the split reminded him of a breakup where fans are caught in the middle.

“Yeah, like, this is like a divorce, right? Some people support one partner. Some people support the other partner and the Leafs fans, they’re the kids,” Friedman said. [23:00 onwards]

The league has also added more attention to the story by scheduling Toronto’s game against Vegas on January 15, 2026, which will be a national broadcast. That night will be Marner’s first time facing his former team.

Marner left Toronto after nine seasons with the franchise. He was drafted fourth overall by the Leafs in 2015 and became one of their most consistent players. After Toronto’s elimination, Marner faced heavy criticism from fans online.

He later shared that his family’s home address was leaked, and he even received death threats. Speaking with TSN’s Mark Masters on August 28, Marner said,

“When your family’s safety comes into question, especially having a new son, I don’t think it’s acceptable.”

On July 1, Mitch Marner signed an eight-year, $96 million deal with Vegas through a sign-and-trade. His cap hit is $12 million per season and his contract runs until the end of the 2032-33 season. The move gave him a new start with the Golden Knights, where he now wears number 93.

Friedman pointed out that the rumors around Marner’s future created confusion. Some believed he was offered eight years at $12.5 million in Toronto, while others denied it. There were also claims that Toronto should have traded him earlier. Friedman said,

“There are so many things going on out there, we probably won’t know the full truth for years.”

He also added that, like in any relationship that ends, the healthiest step is for both sides to move forward.

Leafs GM and analyst share different views on Mitch Marner situation

Meanwhile, Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving addressed Mitch Marner’s concerns about safety. He said protecting players is always the organization’s priority.

“Your No. 1 priority is looking after your players,” Treliving told Sportsnet.

He added that most fans are respectful, though some go too far. Analyst Nick Alberga, however, said the tension between Marner and fans began during his 2019 contract talks.

“Took every penny, him and his agent… threatened to go sign an offer sheet,” Alberga said.

He also questioned why Mitch Marner stayed in Toronto if he was unhappy, given his no-movement clause.

