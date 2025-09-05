Evander Kane's fiancee Mara pens 2-word reaction as fashion legend Giorgio Armani dies at 91

On Thursday, Vancouver Canucks forward Evander Kane’s fiancee and model, Mara Tiegen, reacted to the passing of Giorgio Armani with a short but heartfelt tribute. She reposted a Harper’s Bazaar graphic announcing his death on her Instagram stories.

In the caption, she wrote:

“RIP legend 🤍.”

via Instagram /@marateigen

Armani, who died at his home in Milan on September 4 at the age of 91, was one of the most influential fashion designers of the past century. Born in Piacenza, Italy, he began his career in window dressing before moving into design in the 1960s. In 1975, he launched his own label ‘Giorgio Armani’ which grew into a global empire.

Best known for his clean lines and soft tailoring, Armani redefined modern style and helped popularize the “power suit” of the 1980s. His designs appeared in films like American Gigolo and were worn by stars ranging from Princess Diana to Beyonce.. Beyond clothing, he expanded into fragrances, hotels and home decor and built one of the most successful independent fashion houses in the world.

Evander Kane’s fiancee Mara celebrated her 31st birthday

Earlier last week, Evander Kane’s fiancee Mara Teigen celebrated her 31st birthday with family moments and a special dinner. She later posted a series of stories from her day on Instagram showing herself in pink pajamas while spending the morning with her kids.

One of them held a silver heart-shaped balloon, while others cuddled close. Another story showed a gold balloon arrangement spelling out “MOM,” alongside a pastel mug reading “best mom ever.” She also posted clips of herself hugging her children, laughing with them, and calling them “my best friends.”

In the evening, the celebration moved to a restaurant where Teigen was seen blowing out candles on a dessert plate as Kane sat beside her. Her parents also joined the intimate dinner.

“31! Love these people,” she captioned the story.

Earlier in the day, Kane marked the occasion with his own birthday message and a couple photo on Instagram.

The celebrations came shortly after the family’s recent move to Vancouver following Kane’s summer trade from the Edmonton Oilers. Kane, who underwent surgery last season before tallying 12 points in 21 playoff games, enters the final year of his four-year $20.5 million contract. The move brings him back to his hometown as he looks to make an impact for the Canucks.

Earlier this offseason, Kane and Teigen also traveled to Europe, attending the wedding of his former Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl in France before settling into life in Vancouver.

