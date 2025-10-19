Evander Kane’s fiancée Mara Teigen spotted with Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber and other celebs at Kylie Cosmetics’ 10th anniversary party

Evander Kane’s fiancee, Mara Teigen, attended Kylie Cosmetics’ 10th anniversary party with Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber. She shared photos from the event on Instagram on Sunday. She wore a black corset top and posed inside the Kylie Cosmetics store.Mara captioned the post, saying,&quot;Literally felt like we were back in 2016 💕 10 years of @kyliecosmetics 🤍🤍🤍.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSome photos were close-up selfies, and others show her by counters with decorative flowers and Kylie Cosmetics products. Mara smiles and looks at the camera while posing in most pictures, labeling it 'Glam girls' in her story. Kylie appears with pink hair in some images, and in one, she posed with Mara.Mara even shared the picture with Hailey Bieber on her story and wrote,&quot;This perfect human @haileybieber Love you&quot;Mara was also spotted with makeup artist Cherish Brooke Hill and popular esthetician Patrick Starrr. Connor McDavid's wife, Lauren Kyle, liked Mara's post, showing their bond despite Evander Kane's summer trade to Vancouver.Teigen also appeared in a new campaign for the return of the King Kylie collection. The line brings back popular 2015 products like metallic lip glosses and lip kits. Earlier this week, she shared old photos from their first campaign and called it &quot;iconic.&quot;Kyle Jenner launched her King Kyle collectionPreviously, in a post on October 13, Jenner thanked fans for supporting her brand for the past ten years. Additionally, she had revealed that her new 'King Kylie' collection launches on October 18. &quot;This King Kylie Collection is truly for you!!! 💋 you’re the reason my biggest cosmetic dreams came true, and I wouldn’t be here..,&quot; Kylie wrote in her IG post, &quot;10 years later! without your support.&quot;I’ve seen all your messages asking for a King Kylie collection, the fearless era that had a dream at just 17 years old! .. and that’s why I posted that tweet back in 2022. I wanted to give you exactly what you’ve been waiting for.&quot;Teigen herself is quite active when it comes to giving fans a glimpse of her fashion. Her appearance at Jenner’s event showed her strong ties to Kylie and her brand.Evander Kane was spotted with Kash PatelEvander Kane and fiancée Mara Teigen were in Washington this week. There, they had dinner with FBI Director Kash Patel. Kane shared an Instagram photo of them, calling it,“Great dinner and even better company.” This year, Evander Kane has met several high-profile people. It was primarily because he attended Donald Trump’s inauguration in early 2025. Patel, a hockey fan, previously celebrated Alex Ovechkin’s goal record with Wayne Gretzky.