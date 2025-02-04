"Finally real suspensions" "Little excessive": NHL fans divided over Ryan Hartman's 10-game suspension for roughing Tim Stutzle

Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman is a repeat offender, having already been suspended four times in his NHL career by the Department of Player Safety.

This was a major factor in the decision to suspend him for 10 games after he drove the face of Ottawa Senators's assistant captain Tim Stutzle into the ice after a faceoff on Saturday night. The announcement came through late on Monday evening.

Immediately, reactions from fans began to pour in, with many expressing their approval of the length of the suspension for a player with Hartman's repeat offender status.

"Good. Finally real suspensions," wrote @S_D_Donovan.

"Biased take but that is deserved. There’s no place for a dangerous play like that and it’s fortunate that Stutzle wasn’t badly hurt. Gave Bertuzzi vibes," added @crags13.

"Looking at replay...it's looking worst than i imagined. Never had the intention to play the draw...so easy to see. Took one hand off the stick...stick on the side (while puck is down on the dot) and immediatly put his forearm on the neck and went down. Dirty," added @mveil39.

However, not everyone was in agreement, as some fans called the period of suspension a bit excessive, even for someone like Ryan Hartman.

"He lost his grip on the stick with his right hand, his left leg flew forward, he's totally off balance. If he hadn't put his forearm on his back he would have been on his own back, so it seems in the spur of the moment like this is reasonable," wrote @royboy5900 with a different view.

"I mean sure but ten games is crazzzyyyyy," opined @TheOmniPrincess.

"10 games for that is incredibly bogus even given his history lol," wrote @chasecar7.

The NHL Department of Player Safety did not buy Ryan Hartman's explanation for his actions

In their ruling, the NHL Department of Player Safety explained that they disagreed with Ryan Hartman's explanation that he was simply using Stutzle to regain his balance.

"It is important to note that this is not a hockey play," the statement read. "Hartman contends that he is attempting to use his hand to regain his balance using Stützle for support and that their fall to the ice is accidental. We disagree."

With the suspension, Ryan Hartman will lose considerable income. He will forfeit $487,804.88 in salary and the money will be donated to the Player Emergency Assistance Fund.

He will also have a chance to appeal the suspension to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. If the appeal is denied, Hartman can then take his case to a neutral arbitrator.

