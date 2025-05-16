"First Tkachuk to graduate college": Brady Tkachuk and his father celebrate sister Taryn's graduation from the University of Virginia

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk’s sister Trayn graduated from the University of Virginia this week. On Thursday, the Tkachuk family celebrated the special occasion together.
Brady, Trayn and their father Keith went to the Trinity Irish Pub, also known as Trinity on the Corner, a popular student bar near UVA’s campus in Charlottesville. Brady Tkachuk shared a special snap from their evening on his Instagram stories and congratulated his sister.
“Congrats @taryntkachuk! First Tkachuk to graduate college,” he wrote.
In the photo, Keith, Brady and Trayn were seen celebrating together at the pub. Keith was seated on the left, Brady sat in the middle with his arm around his dad and Trayn, smiling casually in a gray shirt.
Trayn stood to the right dressed in a black and white outfit, holding a drink and smiling brightly. A beer bottle was placed on the table in front of them.
Taryn Tkachuk played four years of collegiate field hockey at the University of Virginia. During her time with the team, she earned All-Atlanta Coast Conference Tournament Team honors in 2022. The following year, Taryn made it to the All-ACC Second Team.
Brady Tkachuk’s mother melts over special Mother’s Day messages from her children
Earlier last week, the NHL’s Instagram account posted a special video featuring Brady and Matthew Tkachuk’s parents, Chantal and Keith. In the video, the Tkachuk parents spoke about the experience of watching both their sons compete in the NHL.
Chantal shared how emotional it is to follow their games and how proud they are of their children. She also received heartfelt Mother’s Day messages from both Brady and Matthew.
“Mom, happy Mother's Day. I love you,” Matthew said in the video message.
“Mom, happy Mother's Day,” he said. “Every day should be Mother's Day with everything that you do for our family.”
Chantal Tkachuk was visibly touched by the special wishes from her sons.
“Wow! I'm a… lucky mom,” she smiled.
In the clip, Chantal also shared that to keep up with the boys’ busy schedules who often have NHL games at the same time, the Tkachuks designed their living room with three TVs. Keith explained that the son who’s performing better that night usually gets the biggest screen. Chantal added that while she and Keith start games watching together, they sometimes move to separate rooms depending on the tension and excitement.
