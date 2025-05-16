"First Tkachuk to graduate college": Brady Tkachuk and his father celebrate sister Taryn's graduation from the University of Virginia

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk’s sister Trayn graduated from the University of Virginia this week. On Thursday, the Tkachuk family celebrated the special occasion together.

Ad

Brady, Trayn and their father Keith went to the Trinity Irish Pub, also known as Trinity on the Corner, a popular student bar near UVA’s campus in Charlottesville. Brady Tkachuk shared a special snap from their evening on his Instagram stories and congratulated his sister.

“Congrats @taryntkachuk! First Tkachuk to graduate college,” he wrote.

via Instagram/@bradytkachuk

In the photo, Keith, Brady and Trayn were seen celebrating together at the pub. Keith was seated on the left, Brady sat in the middle with his arm around his dad and Trayn, smiling casually in a gray shirt.

Ad

Trending

Trayn stood to the right dressed in a black and white outfit, holding a drink and smiling brightly. A beer bottle was placed on the table in front of them.

Taryn Tkachuk played four years of collegiate field hockey at the University of Virginia. During her time with the team, she earned All-Atlanta Coast Conference Tournament Team honors in 2022. The following year, Taryn made it to the All-ACC Second Team.

Brady Tkachuk’s mother melts over special Mother’s Day messages from her children

Earlier last week, the NHL’s Instagram account posted a special video featuring Brady and Matthew Tkachuk’s parents, Chantal and Keith. In the video, the Tkachuk parents spoke about the experience of watching both their sons compete in the NHL.

Ad

Chantal shared how emotional it is to follow their games and how proud they are of their children. She also received heartfelt Mother’s Day messages from both Brady and Matthew.

“Mom, happy Mother's Day. I love you,” Matthew said in the video message.

“Mom, happy Mother's Day,” he said. “Every day should be Mother's Day with everything that you do for our family.”

Ad

Chantal Tkachuk was visibly touched by the special wishes from her sons.

“Wow! I'm a… lucky mom,” she smiled.

In the clip, Chantal also shared that to keep up with the boys’ busy schedules who often have NHL games at the same time, the Tkachuks designed their living room with three TVs. Keith explained that the son who’s performing better that night usually gets the biggest screen. Chantal added that while she and Keith start games watching together, they sometimes move to separate rooms depending on the tension and excitement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama