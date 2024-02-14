"Hope he loses and gets 6" - NHL fans react as Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly to appeal five-game suspension 

The Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly will file an appeal to NHL commissioner Gary Bettman for his five -game suspension, as reported by hockey insider Chris Johnston.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety suspended Rielly for cross-checking Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig in the head and shoulder during a recent game.

The incident occurred when Greig scored on an empty net in the final seconds to secure Senator’s win. Rielly responded by cross-checking the 21-year-old rookie to the ice.

Fans have taken to social media to voice their opinions regarding the appeal. While some argue Rielly was too severely punished, others believe the suspension wasn't harsh enough.

One fan sarcastically suggested that Rielly deserves extra punishment:

"Hope he loses and gets 6.”

Here are some fan reactions on X to Rielly’s appeal:

As Rielly appeals his suspension, the hockey world awaits Bettman's decision, which could set a precedent regarding unacceptable on-ice actions.

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe’s thoughts on Morgan Rielly’s hit and suspension

Regarding Morgan Rielly’s hit on Ridly, Sheldon Keefe said:

"I thought it was appropriate. I think he's just reacting to a play. Their player has the right to do what he wants in that moment, and our players have the right to react. That's the emotions of the game."

When questioned about how he felt regarding Morgan Rielly’s hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety, Keefe responded:

“Surprised just given we have spent a lot of time watching almost every cross-check that has happened in the last number of years. The ones that I thought were similar in nature to Morgan’s were nothing close to requiring that."

Keefe also highlighted the level of attention that the matter is receiving:

"At the same time, I think there is a history of events that happen in Toronto and with the Leafs that get more attention and more hype. It tends to lead to something such as this. To that end, I am not surprised. It is out of our hands."