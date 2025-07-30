  • home icon
In Photos: Connor McDavid's wife Lauren attends friends' wedding in scenic Tuscany

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Jul 30, 2025 05:43 GMT
Connor McDavid's wife Lauren attends friends' wedding in scenic Tuscany

On Tuesday, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife shared a glimpse into an Italian wedding she attended in Tuscany. The celebration was for her close friends Erin-Dina Guglielmi and Robbie DeMontis.

In the first Instagram story, Lauren captured the bride and groom during their vows at a hilltop venue with panoramic views of the Tuscan countryside. The bride wore a layered gown with a flowing veil, while the groom stood opposite her in a dark formal suit.

The second photo showed a sweet moment between the newlyweds walking hand in hand after the ceremony with a castle-like backdrop covered in greenery. Lauren’s final story featured a charming setup from the garden reception, with white wrought iron chairs arranged near large floral arrangements of pink and white hydrangeas.

via Instagram /@laurenkyle1
via Instagram /@laurenkyle1

Earlier on Monday, Lauren posted a set of photos from her trip to Italy before the wedding. In one picture, she stood with her back to the camera wearing a beige dress and holding a white Chanel bag. She also shared a mirror selfie in a white dress.

Another photo showed her relaxing in a pool with a drink, spending time with her friend. In the next few pictures, Lauren was seen walking through green gardens, holding drinks with her friend and one click featuring a pretty beige building covered in green vines.

Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle celebrated their first wedding anniversary

Last weekend, Connor McDavid and his wife Lauren Kyle marked their first wedding anniversary by sharing a touching look back at their big day in Muskoka.

To celebrate the milestone, McDavid posted a series of throwback photos from their lakeside wedding last summer. One photo showed Lauren walking up a shaded path in her elegant strapless gown with Connor waiting ahead in a black tuxedo. Another captured the entire wedding party posing in front of a classic cottage, with the bridesmaids in white dresses and the groomsmen in black suits.

“1 year today ❤️,” he captioned the post.
A third picture featured Lauren holding her bouquet while their dog, Lenny, lounged calmly at her feet. The final image was a candid shot of Lauren kneeling on the grass in her gown recording Connor and Lenny with a vintage camcorder.

“Love you so much and doing life with you 🤍🤍🤍,” Lauren later replied to the post.

The couple tied the knot last year during a weeklong celebration surrounded by family, close friends and several NHLers, including McDavid’s teammate Leon Draisaitl and his fiancee Celeste Desjardins.

