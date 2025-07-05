In Photos: Days after Stanley Cup win, Brad Marchand & wife Katrina travel to London, UK for Wimbledon 2025

Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand and his wife, Katrina, took a trip to London this week to catch some action on the hallowed lawns of Wimbledon.

On Friday, Katrina Marchand shared a series of stories on her Instagram from the couple’s getaway. One of the pictures showed Brad standing at a street corner in London with his hands in his pockets, dressed in a beige knit shirt, navy pants and white sneakers. She then posted a couple of stories featuring Carlos Alcaraz’s match against Jan‑Lennard Struff on Centre Court.

via Instagram /@kasloane

Alcaraz came away with a four‑set victory (6‑1, 3‑6, 6‑3, 6‑4) to advance to the fourth round.

The final photo featured the entrance to a cozy and elegant venue named “The House,” part of the Wimbledon hospitality experience.

Brad Marchand and the Florida Panthers capped off a remarkable season by beating the Edmonton Oilers in six games during the Stanley Cup Final. Marchand put up a solid display throughout the series, scoring six goals in the Final, including a Game 2 double OT winner.

Brad Marchand and Panthers flew to the Bahamas with their families

Last week, several Florida Panthers players, including Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart and Brad Marchand, flew to the Bahamas with their families and partners for a vacation. Last Wednesday, Tkachuk shared Instagram stories showing the group on a private jet wearing matching blue caps.

“Bahamas done right,” he captioned a story, while thanking the flight service.

The group was later seen at Footprints Beach Bar & Grill, posing around a pool table. Another story showed them enjoying ice cream outside a Dairy Queen.

Marchand’s wife also reposted special moments from the trip, including a picture of the group standing on the tarmac and another group photo of the ladies dressed up for a night out at a resort.

Last month, the team celebrated at Miami nightclub E11EVEN. During the “Spittin’ Chiclets” podcast, Brad Marchand joked that no one leaves E11EVEN unless kicked out. Tkachuk revealed Marchand had gone back to settle the bill after their party shenanigans, only to find the club had comped a $500,000 bill for the Panthers.

The team even dented the Stanley Cup during one of their celebrations, though captain Aleksander Barkov didn’t seem too concerned about it.

