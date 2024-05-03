IN PHOTOS: Lando Norris, $2.2 billion Formula 1 team McLaren Racing pose with Stanley Cup ahead of Miami GP

The prestigious Stanley Cup was recently seen at Formula 1 giant McLaren Racing’s Miami hub, where stars like Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri clicked pictures with the oldest silverware in American sports history.

The Cup's official account and the NHL posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram from McLaren’s team hub in Miami. Superstar drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, development driver Bianca Bustamante and McLaren CEO Zak Brown all took pictures with the prestigious Cup.

The Instagram handle of McLaren Racing also posted an introduction video of the trophy in their team hub. It also had a slideshow of the clicks their stars took with the Cup.

Even McLaren CEO Zak Brown posted a couple of pictures with the cup on his official X account. He expressed his excitement about holding the trophy for the first time and thanked the NHL for bringing it to their Miami team hub.

Brown also mentioned seeking out the inscriptions of his friends Anze Kopitar and Teemu Selanne on the storied Cup.

Fans react to Stanley Cup visiting McLaren Racing

After the NHL posted pictures of McLaren Racing’s Formula 1 stars, netizens were quick to react on social media. Some fans humorously remarked that McLaren Racing is the winner of the 2024 playoffs, so they get to claim the Cup.

Following are some of the fan reactions:

"Can’t believe Mclaren are the 2024 stanley cup champions."

One fan even took the opportunity to throw a playful jibe at the Vancouver Canucks.

"McLaren really got the Stanley Cup before the Canucks," the fan wrote.

"Holy sh*t i can t believe McLaren won the stanley cup," joked another user.

This fan passed a humorous jab at the Edmonton Oilers, pointing out that McLaren, a Formula 1 racing team, has had a more recent encounter with the Cup than the Oilers.

"McLaren met the stanley cup more recently than the edmonton oilers… WRONG ORANGE TEAM BABES ‼️‼️‼️" the fan wrote.

Meanwhile, the NHL Playoffs are in full swing. The New York Rangers, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche, and Edmonton Oilers have already qualified for Round 2.

The playoff format follows a bracket system, where winners from the first round within each bracket compete to advance to the conference finals. The schedule for Round 2 will be released after potential Game 7s in the first round on May 5th.