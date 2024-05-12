"It pisses off everyone"- Bruins' Trent Frederic comments on Sam Bennett's hit on Brad Marchand

Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand was forced out of Game 3 with an upper-body injury following a controversial hit by Florida Panthers' Sam Bennett. The incident sparked tension among NHL fans.

The incident occurred in the first period when Bennett delivered a hard check to Marchand. He also appeared to punch Marchand in the head with his right hand as he went down.

While no penalty was called on the play, Bruins forward Trent Frederic was candid when asked about it after the team's morning skate before Game 4.

"I think it pisses off everyone. I think this whole team kind of ticks everyone off to be honest," Frederic said. "There's some individuals, obviously, that make guys more frustrated, more mad."

Frederic acknowledged the Bruins need to respond but also stay disciplined:

"There can be a time in the game where that could happen. That's something we might address. It's a 2-1 series. We've got to be smart too."

"We've given them a lot of power plays already. Try to limit it and do it in a smart way."

The hard-nosed forward didn't pull any punches regarding how he views Bennett's actions:

"In a perfect world, where we can just go do something about it and it's an eyeball for an eyeball. Sometimes it's not exactly how it works and you just got to find your spot."

Losing Marchand is a big blow for Boston as he is their leading scorer and one of their emotional leaders.

"He brings more than what you just see on the ice," Frederic acknowledged. "So we're going to have a lot of guys step up and talk more. On the ice, his actual play is going to be hard to make up."

Pavel Zacha, Frederic's teammate, wants to send a message in Game 4:

"I think we have to really go after their top guys. To let them know it's not OK. To go after our captain, that's not OK with us."

"We're ready to be physical again today and be a little bit harder on them."

Marchand will not play in Game 4 as he sustained an upper-body injury from Bennett’s hit.

Bruins' Coach Montgomery addresses the team's inaction following Bennett's controversial hit on Brad Marchand

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery took responsibility for his team's lack of response to Sam Bennett's controversial hit on captain Brad Marchand.

"I feel it's my fault that we didn't retaliate to some degree. But you're trying to get back in the game." Montgomery saiduduring the Bruins' optional morning skate on Sunday.

Montgomery acknowledged that as Boston was trailing entering the third period, the team decided not to retaliate. He, however, expressed regret over the absence of pushback from his players.