"It's insannneeee": Connor McDavid's wife Lauren gushes over interior decor work of her upcoming luxury bar in Edmonton

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle is about to open her own bar and restaurant business in downtown Edmonton this year. On Saturday, she shared a series of Instagram stories featuring the detailed interior work being done at her upcoming luxury bar and restaurant, Bar Trove.
In the first two stories, Lauren gushed over the ornate crown molding recently installed. She praised the craftsmanship of the interior.
“Okay this crown went up today and it’s insannneeee @evapainting you are a magician,” Lauren wrote in the caption.
The molding appeared above elegant wooden cabinetry at the venue. In the second story she wrote:
“Install by the best @hoecksteenconstruction”
In another story, Lauren also posted a job listing for a dishwasher position at Bar Trove. The job description mentioned experience preferences, sanitation standards and availability requirements, with an email for applications.
Connor McDavid’s wife launched new collection in partnership with the Oilers
Earlier this month, Lauren Kyle launched The Foundry Collection from her sports apparel brand, Sports Club Atelier. The release was done in collaboration with the Oilers just in time for the Stanley Cup playoffs.
The new collection includes jackets, sweatshirts, hats, clips and socks, including a $498 Cognac Orange Modern Rancher Jacket, a $329 Cream Canvas Utilitarian Jacket and a $329 Blue Denim Jacket. Oilers-colored crewnecks cost $151, baseball hats are $68, hair clips are $24, and socks are $20 per pair.
Lauren shared a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos from a ranch photoshoot for the collection on her Instagram last week.
“BTS from our latest @sportsclubatelier launch! 🤠” she captioned the post.
The images showed her posing in the Oilers-themed western wear, working with a horse, directing models and reviewing shots on a laptop. One photo showed her beside a red barn, another saw her in an Oilers jacket during sunset near a vintage truck.
As part of the launch of The Foundry Collection, Lauren Kyle also organized a special pop-up event for fans at Rogers Place during Game 3 of the Edmonton Oilers first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the LA Kings.
The event allowed fans to purchase custom jackets and other apparel from the new line. There was also a live station where attendees could personalize jackets with their initials.
