Jeremy Swayman's fiancee Alessandra attends Tate McRae's concert at TD Garden

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Oct 18, 2025 05:16 GMT
Jeremy Swayman's girlfriend Alessandra attends Tate McRae's concert at TD Garden [via IG/@alessandra.iacboni]

On Friday, several partners of Boston Bruins players were among the thousands of fans at Tate McRae’s Miss Possessive Tour stop at TD Garden. Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman’s fiancee Alessandra Iacaboni and defenseman Charlie McAvoy’s wife Kiley shared stories from the night on their Instagram.

The stories showed the packed arena and McRae’s high-production performance. Alessandra posted a story of a Bruins-themed display and a table stacked with neatly wrapped orange gift boxes, before captioning a photo from the packed arena “GNO” (Girls’ Night Out) as the stage lit up with a “TATE” sign.

Kiley McAvoy later uploaded clips of McRae performing on the catwalk stage in a red performance during the concert.

via Instagram /@alessandra.iacaboni, @kileymcavoy
The Boston concert formed part of McRae’s first full-scale arena tour across North America in support of her second studio album Miss Possessive released earlier this year. The show opened with “Miss Possessive” and throughout the set McRae alternated between high-energy pop numbers and slower piano-led performances such as “Dear God” and “Nostalgia.”

The TD Garden show was part of the tour’s New England leg, which followed earlier October dates in New York and Philadelphia.

Jeremy Swayman and Alessandra Iacaboni spent their offseason in Europe

Earlier in the offseason, Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman and his partner Alessandra Iacaboni spent part of their summer traveling through Italy and explored some of the country’s most picturesque destinations.

The couple began their trip in Florence where they attended the wedding of Alessandra’s friend Elli Santangelo. Alessandra later shared several moments from the celebration on Instagram including photos of the pair posing in a garden surrounded by wedding tables and cypress trees.

Other snapshots from the Florence trip featured Alessandra with her mother Monique and sister Anina under a stone archway, as well as a photo with the bride who wore a champagne silk gown. The couple also posed outside a yellow Tuscan villa at sunset and one picture showed Swayman dressed casually in a black T-shirt and white pants during a relaxed evening gathering.

Following the wedding festivities, Swayman and Alessandra continued their travels north to the Dolomites where they posted pictures from their time hiking through the mountain landscapes. Swayman shared a carousel of photos featuring Alessandra walking along narrow trails surrounded by jagged peaks, as well as the two smiling together at a mountain summit. One clip showed cows grazing in an alpine meadow while another captured a lone donkey standing on a grassy plain.

The trip also included a glimpse of Swayman enjoying some downtime playing tennis on a red clay court and relaxing in a cozy hotel with views of the mountains.

To round out their Italian adventure, the couple made a stop in Venice. Alessandra posted a series of Instagram stories from the city including a scenic view of the Grand Canal filled with gondolas and boats gliding between historic buildings.

