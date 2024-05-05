John Tavares expresses confidence in Core Four leading Leafs to Cup contention next year

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares expressed confidence in his team's ability to contend for the Stanley Cup next season despite a heartbreaking 2-1 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference first round.

John Tavares said in the post-game interview:

"We're right there. I mean, it's a very small difference. Just the type of hockey that we played the way we needed to play to give ourselves a chance to win the series.

"The way we came together, the way we stuck with it, adapting to that and what that requires and what that takes. There's no doubt that we're right there."

John Tavares' confidence stems from the Maple Leafs' strong performance throughout the closely contested series against the Bruins.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe echoed Tavares' sentiments, saying:

"Obviously, this series [was] very close. That is the thinnest of margins you can get in Game 7 overtime.

"So, obviously very disappointing to not come on the right side of it. Loved how our team fought to put us in this position and compete and play in this game and have a chance to be one shot away."

The Maple Leafs received contributions from their core players, with William Nylander scoring in Game 7 and Auston Matthews assisting on the goal after missing Games 5 and 6 due to an illness and undisclosed injury.

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov stepped up in place of the injured Joseph Woll, making 29 saves in the decisive game.

David Pastrnak and Hampus Lindholm scored for the Bruins. Jeremy Swayman stopped 30 shots for Boston.

John Tavares and Maple Leafs were eliminated after 2-1 Game 7 loss against Bruins

The Toronto Maple Leafs were eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs after a 2-1 OT loss to the Boston Bruins in Game 7.

Despite taking a 1-0 lead in the third period, the Maple Leafs couldn't hold on, ultimately falling short in the extra frame.

William Nylander opened the scoring for Toronto at 9:01 of the third period, capitalizing on a turnover forced by Tyler Bertuzzi in the Bruins' zone.

However, the Bruins responded just over a minute later, with Hampus Lindholm tying the game at 10:22. Lindholm's shot from the left face-off dot beat Ilya Samsonov's short side, knotting the score at 1-1.

The Maple Leafs nearly secured the victory in the dying seconds of regulation when Nylander's centering pass deflected off Bruins defenseman Parker Wotherspoon's skate. However, Boston goaltender Jeremy Swayman made a crucial save with his left pad, forcing the game into overtime.

In the extra period, David Pastrnak emerged as the hero for the Bruins, scoring at 1:54 to clinch the series.