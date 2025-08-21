Jordan Binnington’s wife Cris has gala time at Tate McRae’s concert in Toronto

This week, St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington’s wife Cris Prosperi attended Tate McRae’s concert at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. On Wednesday, she posted a series of stories from her gala experience at the event on her Instagram.She first shared a mirror selfie indoors with a friend, both dressed casually in black and white tops and black pants. Another story featured McRae on stage in a bright blue outfit with two backup dancers, while the third featured Prosperi in the crowd with other fans as confetti rained down during the finale.via Instagram /@crisprosperiThe concert was part of Tate McRae’s Miss Possessive Tour and featured full arena production with pyrotechnics and multiple outfit changes. Swedish singer Zara Larsson opened the night with a high-energy set. McRae’s setlist included hits such as ‘Miss Possessive’, ‘Exes’ and ‘She’s All I Wanna Be’.She also performed a medley of early songs including ‘That Way’, ‘Rubberband’ and ‘You Broke Me First’ on a B-stage, along with tracks like ‘Dear God’, ‘Run for the Hills’ and ‘Sports Car’ before closing with ‘Greedy’. During the VIP soundcheck, McRae covered Drake’s ‘Shot for Me’.Jordan Binnington’s wife recaps their British getawayJordan Binnington and his wife Cris enjoyed a busy offseason filled with family moments and travel. The couple attended a friend’s wedding in the United Kingdom and Cris later shared several photos from their British vacation on her Instagram.One click showed Binnington wearing a traditional Scottish kilt while posing indoors with Cris. Other photos captured them outside the ivy-covered wedding venue with guests gathered at the entrance, while Cris was photographed walking through a garden in a light dress. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe carousel also included shots of her on a bridge with historic buildings in the background as well as a tall Gothic-style church. Binnington was seen posing with other men dressed in suits in a group photo, and a photo booth strip showed the couple smiling together. Additional pictures featured white rose and hydrangea flower arrangements with candles, a restaurant dinner and a dimly lit cafe with stained glass reading “I am Rouge.”Last month, the couple celebrated their son Johnny’s first birthday. The party had a sports theme with a tiered basketball-and-football cake and a bounce castle. Photos Cris posted on her stories showed Jordan with Johnny, along with other family members on the special occasion.The week before, the couple marked their second wedding anniversary. Cris shared Instagram stories from a Coldplay concert in Toronto showing them smiling in front of the stage.