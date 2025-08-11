Leafs' Auston Matthews attends hometown team Arizona Diamondbacks' clash vs Colorado Rockies baseball game in Phoenix

This past weekend, Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews spent part of his offseason back in his hometown of Phoenix, Arizona. On Sunday, the 27-year-old NHL star attended the Arizona Diamondbacks’ matchup against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field.

Ad

Matthews shared a photo from his seat on Instagram capturing a wide view of the ballpark during the game. He also added a snake emoji in the caption of his story as a nod to the Diamondbacks’ mascot and nickname.

via Instagram /@austonmatthews

Earlier this offseason, Matthews spent some quiet time away from the rink surrounded by family and close friends. His summer has included leisurely golf outings alongside fellow NHLers Clayton Keller and Joe Thornton as well as plenty of laid-back moments at home.

Ad

Trending

Last month, he posted a carousel of photos on his Instagram featuring the downtime with family and friends. The collection opened with a view of the sunset over the ocean, followed by a warm golden-hour shot of an outdoor dining table framed by leafy trees.

In another picture, he sat in a car with his dog Felix, while a later image showed him on a mini putting green with his parents and siblings. Both his sisters were holding their own dogs as Felix stood in the middle.

Ad

“Summer aol 🏜️,” he captioned the post.

The carousel continued with a snapshot of Matthews sharing a moment with friends Zac, professional hockey player Trevor Cheek and a young child. Another picture caught a relaxed scene of Matthews sitting on a bench beside his father Brian, with their dog between them. The final frame featured a group photo from the golf course where Matthews, Keller, Thornton and a fourth friend posed together with clubs in hand.

Ad

Auston Matthews showed support for Justin Bieber’s latest album

Earlier last month, Auston Matthews also turned his attention to music showing his support for Justin Bieber’s surprise new album Swag. On his Instagram stories, Matthews reposted the track “YUKON” with the album’s minimalist black cover art and added a fire-heart emoji while tagging Bieber.

He followed it up with the song “WAY IT IS” by Bieber and Gunna, simply captioning it “Yep.”

Justin Bieber is a longtime Leafs fan. In June, the pop star shared photos of his 10-month-old son wearing Matthews’ No. 34 Leafs jersey. During this year’s playoffs, he and his wife Hailey were spotted behind the Leafs’ bench for Game 7 against the Florida Panthers. He later shared selfies from the rink with both Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews seen in the background.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama