Leafs' Auston Matthews gets 100% real about his his on-ice chemistry with new linemate Matias Maccelli

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews spoke to reporters on Friday about playing with new teammate Matias Maccelli. He joined the Leafs this offseason in a trade with the Utah Mammoth. The new forward is playing on the right wing with Matthews at center and Matthew Knies on the left.

Speaking to the media after practice, Matthews said their chemistry will improve with more time together.

"Yeah. I mean, it's gonna just continue to get better," Matthews said. [1:02] "The more, the more reps we get together, the more we play together get. Most game like situations, game situations, just the more efficient you get together, the better, the more comfortable we're gonna be together."

Maccelli, 24, played 55 games for Utah last season, recording eight goals and ten assists. He has 131 career NHL points in 225 games. Leafs coach Craig Berube said before the season that Maccelli’s playmaking could fit well with Matthews.

“It could be. It definitely could be," Berube said. "And that’s something that maybe I don’t throw up there right away in camp. I don’t just want to put him in a situation to, ‘Oh, I’m playing with Matthews and Knies, I gotta perform at such a high level.’”

In Toronto’s 5-2 season-opening win over the Montreal Canadiens, Matias Maccelli assisted on Morgan Rielly’s goal. The Leafs hope this line can become stronger as the season continues. Maccelli’s passing and vision could help create more scoring chances for Matthews. Both players will look to build on their connection in upcoming games.

The Maple Leafs will face the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. Toronto lost both preseason games against Detroit, one 3-1 and another 6-5 in overtime.

Matias Maccelli spoke about Tavares and Nylander

Earlier in late September, Matias Maccelli spoke after the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 4-2 preseason loss to the Montreal Canadiens. In the third period of that game, he skated with John Tavares and William Nylander. Maccelli said it was exciting to play with them.

"Yeah, I mean, obviously two great players," Maccelli said about Leafs' forwards. "I mean, we had a couple looks, I think it's one period, so it goes quick and just trying to make something happen there."

Maccelli also talked about wearing the Leafs jersey and said it felt special.

"It's every kid's dream to put that jersey on in this room and in this building." Maccelli said.

Matias Maccelli showed appreciation for the opportunity and hopes to keep improving with more ice time.

