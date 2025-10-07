Leon Draisaitl reacts to bestfriend Connor McDavid's $25 million & Jake Walman's $49 million Oilers contract extensions

The Edmonton Oilers locked in two major pieces of their roster on Monday announcing contract extensions for captain Connor McDavid and defenseman Jake Walman. The news quickly drew a reaction from McDavid’s longtime teammate and close friend Leon Draisaitl who celebrated the moves on Instagram.

Draisaitl reposted McDavid’s announcement in which the captain wrote, “Our journey here continues” and added heart emojis in the Oilers’ signature orange and blue in his own stories.

via Instagram /@drat_29

Hours later, he shared the team’s official graphic of Walman’s signing, tagging the defenseman with the message:

“Here we go 💪🫶”

via Instagram /@drat_29

McDavid signed a two-year $25 million extension which carries an average annual value of $12.5 million, identical to the cap hit on his expiring eight-year contract. The new deal runs through the 2027-28 season and is structured heavily with signing bonuses. In 2026-27, he will receive a $13.4 million bonus with a $1.85 million base salary, while in 2027-28 the bonus drops to $9.85 million with a $2.65 million base salary.

Walman, meanwhile, secured a long-term seven-year $49 million contract. After being acquired by Edmonton at last season’s trade deadline, the 29-year-old defenseman became a crucial contributor during the Oilers’ playoff run, posting 10 points in 22 postseason games. The deal is a major raise from his previous $3.4 million AAV deal and ensures he will remain a fixture on the Oilers’ blue line well into the next decade.

Keeping the salary flat was Connor McDavid’s call

Following the extension, Oilers general manager Stan Bowman opened up on the contract negotiations. He told reporters in a video conference that the decision to keep the salary flat was entirely McDavid’s.

“It wasn’t like we made a pitch that he should sign for that amount. Those conversations never happened,” Bowman explained.

“When it came down to it, this was his choice. We’re just excited to be where we are today. It’s a very exciting day for our organization, for our fans, and for our team.”

The Oilers superstar finalized the deal after leading Edmonton to back-to-back Stanley Cup Final appearances. McDavid posted his eighth 100-point season in 2024-25 finishing with 100 points in the regular season and adding 33 more in the playoffs.

Speaking last month about the challenge of balancing salary and team competitiveness, McDavid admitted the decision wasn’t easy:

“I put everything I have into this and deserve to be paid what I feel is fair. With that being said, there is a salary cap and my only desire is to win, so trying to figure out that balance is tricky,” he told NHL.com.

Bowman described the negotiations as unusual compared to standard contract talks. Instead of focusing on money or structure, much of the discussion centered on the Oilers direction and vision for the future. He also mentioned that he spoke regularly with McDavid’s agent Judd Moldaver throughout the process.

