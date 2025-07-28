Leon Draisaitl is getting ready to marry his longtime partner, Celeste Desjardins. The wedding will take place at Domaine de Manville in Les Baux-de-Provence, France. Before the event, Celeste gave fans a look at her soon-to-be husband. She shared a photo of Leon lying on a bed and wrote,
“Relaxing before the big day with my hubby @treyf_99.”
The couple traveled to London ahead of their wedding in France. Celeste posted more stories on Instagram during their visit. She shared photos from London, dinner at Scott’s, and a cozy selfie with Leon in relaxed outfits.
Earlier last weekend, Celeste showed more moments from their day. She posted a picture of one of their dogs sitting in a suitcase and wrote,
“Off to London tonight for a few days before leaving to the south of France for our wedding… count down is officially on. Can’t believe the day is almost here 😭🤍. He knows we’re leaving without him, wish we could bring him 🥺.”
She also shared a photo of their dogs walking on a quiet path in the woods. In another photo, she showed Leon Draisaitl at a restaurant, which she captioned “soon to be hubby” with a heart-eyed emoji and tagged him.
In June, Celeste had started her bachelorette trip to Greece. It happened at the same time as the Oilers' Game 1 win in the Stanley Cup Final. Leon scored the game-winning goal in overtime. Celeste watched the game during her flight with other Oilers wives, including Lauren McDavid. She later posted a selfie wearing a “Mrs. Draisaitl” top.
Leon and Celeste got engaged in July 2024. She shared a photo from the proposal on Instagram and wrote,
“The easiest yes. I love you forever.”
Now, the couple is spending a few days in London before heading to France.
Leon Draisaitl’s fiancée, Celeste Desjardins, celebrated a friend’s Bachelorette in Southampton
In June, Leon Draisaitl's fiancée, Celeste Desjardins, shared photos from her friend Alexandra Servos’ bachelorette weekend in Southampton, New York. Alexandra is engaged to NHL player Warren Foegele. Celeste posted a note saying,
“The best weekend celebrating one of my favourite humans with this very special group!!!!!!! love you sm!!!! My cheeks hurt, I laughed so hard.”
The photos from Leon Draisaitl's fiancée included boat rides, games, and group pictures with friends, capturing the happiness of the celebration. The 29-year-old Edmonton Oilers center is coming off a strong playoff run, putting up 33 points in 22 games during the 2024–25 postseason. He wrapped up the regular season with 52 goals and 106 points.
