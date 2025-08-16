Leon Draisaitl and wife Celeste spend quiet downtime following post-wedding vacay in St. Tropez

This week, Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and his newlywed wife Celeste Desjardins shared a glimpse of their quiet downtime at home after their post-wedding trip to St. Tropez.

On Friday, Celeste posted a story on her Instagram featuring a serene moment from a countryside walk where their dog was seen running along a shaded path lined with tall trees. Later, Leon shared a cozy snapshot from their living room.

The photo showed Celeste relaxing on the couch with Leon under a blanket with their dog curled up on him, while a show played on the TV in the background.

via Instagram/@celestedesjardins, @drat_29

Last week, Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins enjoyed a scenic getaway in St. Tropez, joined by Connor McDavid and his wife, Lauren Kyle. The trip followed Leon and Celeste’s wedding on August 2 at Domaine de Manville in Les Baux-de-Provence, France.

Lauren McDavid shared several glimpses from the weekend on Instagram. Photos captured the group taking in the view of the sea from their boat, candid street shots of Leon and Connor walking together and glimpses of the beautiful wedding venue.

There was also a video of Lauren and Connor dancing with drinks in hand, group photos of all four friends and a shot of Lauren in a white dress by the water while Connor dressed casually in a white t-shirt and beige pants.

Leon Draisaitl shares candid shots from wedding celebrations

Earlier this month, Leon Draisaitl posted a series of candid moments from his wedding weekend on Instagram stories. One photo captured him enjoying a relaxed poolside hangout with Connor McDavid, Darnell Nurse, former Oiler Jamie Ceci and another friend.

Another story showed a well-worn pair of suede slides resting on a Persian rug, followed by a snapshot of Draisaitl at the afterparty cigarette in hand, slipping into the slides on the floor.

In the caption, Draisaitl wrote:

“MVP of the weekend - if you know you know!”

Several guests also shared their glimpses of the weekend. Former Oiler Connor Brown and his wife Madison, flew to France for the wedding. He later posted a carousel of photos showing elegant outdoor settings, group shots at sunset and moments at the château venue.

Madison shared additional pics throughout the week featuring reception, after-party and town exploration moments. Other attendees included Evander Kane and fiancée Mara Teigen, as well as former Oiler Warren Foegele and his wife, Alexandra.

