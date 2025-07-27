Matthew Gaudreau's wife Madeline poses with son Tripp in custom bucket hat modeled after late NHLer’s favorite look

On Saturday, late NHLer Matthew Gaudreau’s wife Madeline shared a heartwarming Instagram story featuring a sweet selfie with their son Tripp.In the photo, Madeline was seen smiling while holding baby Tripp close to her. She wore a custom gray bucket hat embroidered with the number 21, a tribute to her late husband who loved the piece of accessory.via Instagram /@mogaudreauThe hat is part of the signature Matthew Gaudreau line of apparel Madeline launched this summer in partnership with BLK The Label. In an earlier Instagram post, Madeline had shared that the signature collection was completely inspired from Matthew’s style which favored comfort and colors like green.“It was such an honor designing this with BLK The Label. If you know Matty you know he was always in his ‘comfies’ I wanted to make sure that we had a sweat suit that spoke to his style which is simple and also comfortable,” she wrote.She also mentioned how bucket hats were one of his favorite accessories.“He loves his bright colors , green being his favorite so it was important for me to incorporate that as well 💚 We also went with a bucket hat which was Mattys favorite staple in the summer especially down the beach.”She shared that the collection also includes youth sizes which felt meaningful since Mattew had spent his post-retirement years coaching kids in hockey. She said he would have been proud to see the children he mentored along with his nieces and nephews wearing pieces from the line. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFinally, Madeline mentioned that part of the proceeds from the collection would support 'The John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation'.Matthew Gaudreau’s wife penned moving message for Meredith GaudreauLast week, Katie Gaudreau, sister of late NHLers Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, married her partner Devin Joyce in Philadelphia. Close family and friends attended the ceremony.Matthew’s wife Madeline later shared photos from the wedding on Instagram. One showed her sitting beside Johnny Gaudreau’s wife, Meredith, both wearing ivory satin dresses. She added a sweet message for Meredith in the caption.“Can’t do life without you,” Madeline wrote.In another story, Madeline held her baby Tripp, dressed in a blue-and-white romper, calling him her &quot;forever date.&quot;Before the wedding, Katie had posted a weather forecast on Instagram, saying she hoped for rain to bring rainbows in memory of her late brothers who died in a road accident last August, just a day before her original wedding date.