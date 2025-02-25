NHL commissioner Gary Bettman reduced Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman’s 10-game suspension to eight in a decision announced on Monday.

Ryan Hartman had originally received a 10-game suspension for his intentional elbowing of Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle on Feb. 1. After reviewing the incident, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety handed down disciplinary action consisting of a 10-game ban.

Hartman had already served three of the 10 games when he and the NHLPA appealed the decision. The appeal resulted in Bettman reducing the suspension by two games, citing the following reasons, as noted by ESPN:

“Although I conclude that an escalation from Mr. Hartman's prior three (3) game suspension to ten (10) games is not proportional here, I find that an eight (8) game suspension is both appropriate and supported by clear and convincing evidence.”

The DoPS felt that Ryan Hartman’s actions were more in line with other instances in which players like Zac Rinaldo or Tom Wilson committed similar offenses, justifying the number of games suspended. In contrast, the NHLPA felt that increasing the number of games suspended from three to 10 wasn't in line with one suspension to another.

Bettman agreed:

"While I do not agree with the NHLPA's formulaic methodology, nor do I agree that the suspension histories of Messrs. Kadri, Kane, Marchand, (Zac) Rinaldo and Wilson provide particularly helpful comparators, I do find that an increase of seven (7) games from Mr. Hartman's last suspension to this one is excessive in this case and that the quantum of increase should be reduced."

Hartman will now serve five additional games to comply with the reduced suspension, making him eligible to hit the ice against the Seattle Kraken on March 4.

Gary Bettman believes 8-game ban should be a wake-up call for Ryan Hartman

While Gary Bettman reduced Ryan Hartman’s suspension, Bettman didn’t diminish the impact of Hartman’s actions.

In fact, Bettman termed the suspension a “wake-up call” for players like Ryan Hartman, hoping that the suspension forces him:

“To reevaluate his conduct on the ice and make positive changes of his game.”

Gary Bettman’s comments underscore the purpose of suspensions in reducing the danger players are exposed to on the ice. Moreover, suspensions aim to encourage players to engage in gentlemanly conduct.

Fortunately for Stutzle and the Ottawa Senators, the incident didn't lead to an injury. Stutzle left the Feb. 1 contest and returned later in the game. As a result, Hartman’s suspension is warranted solely on the basis of his actions and not the outcome.

Bettman and the league will hope to continue cracking down on players who target others, avoiding needless injuries on the ice.

