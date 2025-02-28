NHL insider "dispels a few myths" about Mikko Rantanen's potential franchise record extension with Hurricanes

NHL insider Frank Seravalli weighed in on the potential franchise record extension between Mikko Rantanen and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Rantanen was acquired by the Hurricanes in a blockbuster three-team trade with the Colorado Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks on Jan 24. He's in the final year of a $55.5 million contract.

Speaking on NHL Coast to Coast on Thurday, Seravalli dispelled some myths surrounding Rantanen's situation.

"I think it's helpful to dispel a few myths. One, the Carolina Hurricanes and Mikko Rantanen's camp are very much still in active conversation.”

Carolina put a franchise record offer on the table before acquiring him, as they got permission to speak to his representatives beforehand. The team knew the parameters Rantanen was looking for and feel they can meet his demands.

“Two, they haven't got an answer yet, one way or the other," Seravalli said. "And three, I'm told that even if they get a hard no from Mikko Rantanen, that they will very much consider keeping him.”

Even if Rantanen rejects an extension offer, the Hurricanes could still opt to keep him. The way Seravalli sees it, Carolina would need a better offer that improves their Stanley Cup chances to move Rantanen if he rejects a new deal.

“They know how hard it was to get a game changer like Miko Rantanen, and they believe that he is still very much a fit, even though the production has been down that in order to move off of them, they'd have to get something better back in return. That's the view from Carolina," added Seravalli.

Mikko Rantanen has managed just five points in nine games with the Hurricanes since being traded. He started the season strong, with 25 goals and 64 points in 49 games, with the Avalanche.

Carolina Hurricanes HC Rod Brind’Amour on Mikko Rantanen's performance on Thursday

Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour commented on Mikko Rantanen's performance on Thursday.

Brind'Amour said that Rantanen has faced a “tough stretch" and hasn't had much consistency in his routine and linemates off late.

"It’s been a tough stretch for him,it seems like it has been one thing after another. No real consistent normalcy with his routine. Hopefully now he can get more consistent with who he’s playing with and get some chemistry there,” Brind’Amour said (per newsobserver.com).

Rantanen scored one goal and added an assist in the Hurricanes' 5-2 victory on Thursday night.

