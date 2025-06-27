NHL insider David Pagnotta believes that JJ Peterka's contract extension with the Buffalo Sabres has given Matthew Knies' agents an added edge in contract negotiations with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Peterka signed a 5-year, $38.5 million contract extension on Thursday. The deal carries a $7.7 million AAV for the 23-year-old winger.

Ahead of the NHL draft in Los Angeles, Pagnotta said that contract talks between Knies and the Leafs have been progressing positively. Knies' entry-level contract expires on July 1st, at which point he will become a restricted free agent.

Pagnotta noted that the Leafs are aiming to lock up Knies on a four- or five-year deal.

“I think the Peterka signing—a five-year, $7.7 million AAV—gave Knies' camp a little extra muscle in their argument. You're probably looking at $7 million plus on a five-year deal, maybe a bit more.” Pagnotta said.

“Moral of the story: progress made on both fronts. We'll see where that goes. In Toronto, by the way, if they can't get something done by July 1 with Knies, zero concern of an offer sheet. That's the least of their worries."

Matthew Knies finished the regular season with 29 goals and 58 points and added 7 points in 13 playoff games.

Pagnotta also provided an update on contract negotiations with John Tavares. He said that contract talks have progressed, with the initial three-year offer under $4 million now rising to around $4.2 million, possibly over five years.

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving on Matthew Knies' contract negotiations

Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving acknowledged that Matthew Knies will be getting a significant raise on his next contract, but noted that there is time before the deal is finalized.

While Treliving said he hopes negotiations reach a good conclusion, he emphasized the importance of protecting the team's interests heading into the free agent period.

Speaking on Thursday at the Leafs’ Etobicoke dressing room, Treliving said:

“We wanna make sure we’re protected. I’m sure the next question’s gonna be an offer sheet. That’s not anything you can operate in fear with, but you have to do proper business. So I’m hopeful that it’ll get to a good conclusion. When that is, time will tell.”

Treliving made it clear that the team has had a lot of communication with Matthew Knies' camp and he is optimistic that they can reach an agreement.

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

