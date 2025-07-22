  • home icon
  • NHL insider pours cold water on Nazem Kadri trade buzz after being linked to Maple Leafs, Hurricanes and more

By Ankit Kumar
Published Jul 22, 2025 21:39 GMT
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Calgary Flames - Source: Imagn
Frank Seravalli talked about Nazem Kadri's trade rumors (Source: Imagn)

Recent rumors have linked Nazem Kadri to teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes. But NHL insider Frank Seravalli has shut down much of that speculation. Speaking on "B/R Open Ice" on Tuesday, Seravalli said the Calgary Flames are not trying to trade Kadri.

"So Nazem Kadri, despite the rumors, despite the innuendo, who by the way has a full no trade clause, does not appear to be on the move," Seravalli said. "And the Flames don't have any interest in moving him."
Kadri has a full no-trade clause for the upcoming year in his 7-year, $49,000,000 contract, giving him control over any move. After the 2025-26 NHL season, for the next three seasons, it will turn to a 13-team no-trade list till 2029.

Nazem Kadri had a strong season in 2024–25. He scored a career-high 35 goals and added 32 assists in 82 games. He averaged more than 19 minutes a night and led Calgary in scoring.

Jeff Marek earlier talked about Kadri on "Sekeres & Price" that Calgary isn’t actively shopping him. But general manager Craig Conroy would listen to offers if the deal made sense. Still, the Flames are not in a rush to make a move.

"I would imagine for the right price that Nazem Kadri — Conroy would certainly listen," Marek said on the podcast. "I would imagine that if presented the right opportunity, Kadri would probably go.

Marek believes Kadri likely wouldn’t waive his clause unless it’s a move to a contender.

While the Flames missed the playoffs last season, they showed signs of progress. The team finished 41-27-14 and stayed close in the playoff race. So, at this point, Kadri’s future seems stable in Calgary—unless a perfect offer comes.

Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri discussed the trade rumors over the summer

In the second week of July, Nazem Kadri spoke about trade rumors during his appearance on the "Knight Shift" podcast. He said it feels strange seeing his name online, but explained that it happens often during the offseason.

"The rumors started over the last couple months," Kadri said about his offseason rumors. "It’s a little bit bizarre scrolling around and seeing your face pop up and your name pop up."

Kadri said rumors can spread rapidly, even without real facts. He said he doesn't mind the talk, but it's not based on truth.

