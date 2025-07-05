NHL trade rumors: Senators & Kings listed in $27,300,000 Flames D-man's six-team no-trade list

As the NHL trade season heats up, one of the most intriguing storylines involves the Calgary Flames and defenseman Rasmus Andersson.

The defenseman is entering the final year of a six-year, $27.3 million deal, but efforts to reach a contract extension with the Flames have fallen short. That has led to speculation that GM Craig Conroy is exploring trade options.

"The veteran blueliner also owns a six-team no-trade list, with the Ottawa Senators and Los Angeles Kings believed to be among them," as per The Fourth Period.

The development complicates a potential trade involving the defenseman. Rasmus Andersson has surfaced as a popular trade target this offseason, landing at No. 3 on TFP’s Summer Trade Watch List.

The Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars are reportedly among the teams keeping tabs on the Flames defenseman. However, both clubs are over the $95.5 million salary cap, meaning they’d need to clear space to absorb his $4.55 million cap hit.

Andersson, 28, put up 11 goals and 31 points across 81 games last season.

Flames GM Craig Conroy on Rasmus Andersson situation

Flames GM Craig Conroy talked about the growing speculation surrounding Rasmus Andersson's future in Calgary.

While several insiders have shared conflicting reports about Rasmus Andersson's potential departure from the Flames, Conroy said:

"Right now, he's totally fine with playing for the Calgary Flames. That was the last conversation. And he's always said that he's a Calgary Flame.When he comes back in September, he'll say the same thing to you guys, 'I love it here, l'm a Calgary Flame.'"

Conroy acknowledged the media speculation but reiterated that nothing is finalized:

"It's all the speculation. And hey, everybody has a job, everybody has to do it, but until something is done, nothing is done. You have seen guys that maybe you think weren't going to re-sign with their team, and they did re-sign with their team. It happens."

Earlier this week, TSN's Darren Dreger reported that the Kings made a significant offer for Andersson, but he declined to waive his no-trade clause. Also, insider Frank Seravalli noted that Dallas, Vegas and Los Angeles could still pursue the defenseman if they clear salary cap space.

For now, it appears that Andersson's future in Calgary remains uncertain.

