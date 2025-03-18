Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine and his fiancee Jordan Leigh highlighted their love for the Habs with a special Instagram post. The couple posed for a photo portrait on the ice at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Monday while wearing matching Canadiens jerseys.

Ad

"Picture day @centrebell 📸❤️💙" Jordan wrote in the caption.

Ad

Trending

Leigh was by Patrik Laine's side as the rest of his teammates huddled together for the Canadiens' final 2024-25 team photo day, which coincided with St. Patrick's Day. Several Habs stars chose to mark the occasion by sporting Irish Leprechaun hats.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The couple are set to be married in June 2025. Jordan shared the story of how Laine proposed to her during last season’s NHL break in February 2024.

“We were in Turks and Caicos for the break, and it was for my birthday," Jordan said via NHL. "He organized a private dinner on the beach and I kind of had an inkling that it was going to happen, but somehow, he still managed to totally surprise me.”

Ad

The Finnish forward's most recent goal came during the Canadiens’ 3-1 shock win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday. Laine scored the opening goal on a power play at 5:15 of the first period, watched by Jordan, who was cheering him on rinkside.

Laine met Jordan while he was playing for the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Columbus native recounted in an interview how she met the NHL player at a bar while she was back in her hometown for a friend's wedding. Jordan further shared that Laine "really opened up and just laid everything out on the table," prompting her to do the same.

Ad

Laine has played 36 games for the Montreal Canadiens this season, scoring 16 goals and providing 11 assists for a total of 27 points.

Patrik Laine and his fiancee launches a mental wellness community program

Laine and Jordan are dedicated to mental health advocacy through their initiative "From Us to You". The couple aims to create a supportive community for sharing experiences and advice on mental health and wellness.

Ad

In an interview to mark Valentine's Day, Jordan talked about “From Us to You” and its challenges.

“I'm so proud of him for taking something that was really, really hard and turning it into a positive to help other people,” Jordan said via NHL. “I think it goes to show the kind of person he is, and that he can take these really difficult challenges and make them something worthwhile, and I'm so grateful to be on this journey with him.

Ad

"It's nice to see how our different skills and perspectives complement each other in this initiative.”

In January 2024, Laine enrolled in the NHL’s Player Assistance Program. He returned in June.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama