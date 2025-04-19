Patrik Laine's fiancee Jordan shares recap of gameday experience from Habs' playoff clinching game at Bell Centre

The Montreal Canadiens and Patrik Laine secured the last Eastern Conference wild card spot on Wednesday night with a 4-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. They are now set to face the Washington Capitals in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

On Friday, Patrik Laine’s fiancee Jordan Leigh shared a highlight reel featuring her gameday experience from the Habs’ final home game of the regular season. In the caption, she wrote:

“Come with me and the girls to clinch the playoffs ❤️🤍”

The reel saw Jordan link up with partners of several Candaiens players wearing matching denim jackets on the game day. It featured special moments from their pre-game dining experience to cheering for the Habs in a fully packed Bell Center.

Jordan’s reel also captured the atmosphere of the arena right after the team secured the playoff berth. She also took a closeup of Patrik Laine from the stand. The final segment of the video saw Laine walking their dog in the park after the game.

The Habs forward turned 27 this Saturday, April 19. On Friday, Jordan Leigh also shared a glimpse into a cozy celebration the couple had on the evening before his big day.

Leigh posted a short clip on her Instagram stories which saw Laine sitting across from her at a restaurant. He was wearing a party hat and enjoying dessert with sparkler candles.

Some of his Canadiens teammates and their spouses were also there. Jake Evans and his wife Emily, Brendan Gallagher and his wife Emma Fortin, and Finnish winger Joel Armia attended the small get together.

Patrik Liane’s fiancee linked up with Adam Boqvist’s wife in NYC

Earlier last week, Jordan Leigh, spent a fun day out in New York City. She met up with several of her friends including New York Islanders defenseman Adam Boqvist’s wife Fanny Lavre.

Jordan shared a series of stories from the outing on her Instagram. One picture showed her hugging Fanny outside a restaurant. The photo was first posted by Fanny, and Jordan reposted it with the caption:

“@fannylavre has my heart.”

via Instagram /@lifebyjordanleigh

Jordan also tagged her NYC friend Delaney in another story, writing:

“My NYC lover girl @thenamesdelaney.”

A different photo showed cappuccinos on a wooden table. Another story showed Jordan raising a cocktail glass, toasting across the table with Delaney.

She also shared moments from eating pizza with her friend Jenna Frey and enjoying warm cinnamon rolls served with cream and berries. Her last story showed her filming herself through a glass window while outdoors with the group.

