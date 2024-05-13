Paul Bissonnette delivers "rare" take on controversial Sam Bennett goal negating Bruins' goalie interference challenge

The Boston Bruins were denied a goaltender interference call on Jeremy Swayman for the Florida Panthers’ second goal in Game 4 on Sunday. While even former NHL goalies expressed discontent with the call, NHL analyst Paul Bissonnette initially felt the call was correct in letting the goal stand.

Following the game, the “NHL on TNT” panelists were discussing Sam Bennett’s controversial goal that led to a 3-2 win for the Panthers at TD Garden. Anson Carter remarked that Biz was the only one in the panel who initially thought the goal deserved to stand, labeling his take as "rare."

“I just said that I didn't think it was enough originally,” Bissonnette said. “But I agree with you in the sense that oftentimes when you're trying to separate from a guy to get clearance to get your shot away, it's happening higher up in the slot area.”

Biz then pointed out that the push in this instance occurred at the top of the crease, potentially impacting Swayman's ability to make a play.

“Right there, it was at the top of the crease, and with that push, he pushes him on top of Swayman, and given that, regardless of how little it was, I thought it would have come back, but given the lack of push, I thought there was a chance it would stand.”

Despite his initial doubts, Bissonnette believed there was a chance the goal would stand due to the perceived lack of significant contact. However, after watching the replay, he disagreed with the ref’s assessment that there wasn't enough interference to overturn the goal.

“And I disagree with the league in this sense, but like I said, originally when I watched it, there's a chance that this ends up sticking, guys, and it did.”

Both Colby Armstrong and Anson Carter were of the opinion that the goal shouldn’t have stood. Carter likened the incident to a cross-check and pointed out that if Swayman couldn't make a play on the puck due to the contact, neither could Charlie Coyle.

Paul Bissonnette labels Sam Bennett ‘public enemy number one’ in Boston

Biz couldn’t help but speculate the implications of Sam Bennett’s goal in light of the player’s recent bad blood with the Bruins. Bennett is already a disliked figure in the Bruins camp since the player punched Brad Marchand in Game 2, which eventually led to the captain’s injury.

After Bennett scored the controversial second goal in Game 4 which turned out to be fateful for the Bruins, Biz labeled Bennett as public enemy number one in Boston on the program:

“And it just so happens that Sam Bennett, Bennett the Menace, and this guy is public enemy number one in Boston. And I'm sure right now Boston fans are punching holes in their TVs and their walls and among other things.”

It remains to be seen if the Boston Bruins will be able to bounce back in the series on Tuesday, or if the Panthers will have the last laugh.