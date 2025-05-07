On Tuesday, New York Rangers forward J.T. Miller showed off his off-ice skills by cooking a pasta dinner for his wife Natalie Miller. Natalie shared a short clip of the dinner in preparation on Instagram stories.

The video saw Miller mixing creamy noodles with kitchen tongs in a large bowl. In the caption, Natalie wrote:

“JT nailed dinner, food coma bye”

via Instagram/@nataliemiller22_

This isn't the first time Natalie Miller has shown off her husband’s culinary skills. Last month, she shared a look of a dinner plate featuring filet mignon, grilled asparagus, a generous scoop of mashed potatoes with red skin and a bright yellow corn on the cob.

The meal was neatly arranged on a simple beige plate placed on a light wooden table, and Natalie mentioned that it was prepared by “Chef JT.”

J.T. Miller’s wife Natalie shares candid quote on motherhood

J.T. Miller and Natalie are adjusting to life in New York after his trade earlier this year. The couple has three kids, daughters Scotlyn and Scarlett, and son Owen Edward (born 2022).

Last week, Natalie Miller shared a relatable post on Instagram story about the everyday mess of motherhood from the Instagram account ‘Confident Moms’. The quote read:

“Being a Mom is understanding that things in your house just take turns being clean. The kitchen, the children, or your hair. Can’t have it all,” read the poster.

The original post had a somewhat lighthearted caption:

“The kitchen? Maybe.⁠ The kids? Occasionally.⁠ Your hair? We don’t talk about it. 😂⁠ Because let’s be real, you can’t have it all clean at once.

“And honestly? That’s okay. You’re doing amazing.⁠ Tag a Mama who needs this laugh today 🤣⁠”

Natalie also talked about their big move from Vancouver to New York. In an Instagram Q&A, she said that the move was hectic, as it happened just 10 days before the Four Nations tournament. While she's American and is familiar with the U.S., Natalie mentioned that the logistics of moving with kids was still tough. She thanked her friend Genevieve McLean for helping with the movers during the chaos.

She also mentioned that the family now lives just outside New York City and is glad to be closer to their extended family. J.T. Miller and Natalie Craig have been together since 2008 and got married in 2016.

