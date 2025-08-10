Rangers' Vincent Trocheck chefs up tacos in the offseason ahead of family's golfing day out

New York Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck is spending quality time with his family in the offseason. On Saturday, his wife Hillary shared a few stories from their weekend on her Instagram.One of the stories showed a taco spread laid out on the kitchen counter. It featured seasoned ground beef, shredded cheese, chopped green onions, salsa, guacamole and taco shells ready to be assembled.In the following story, Trocheck was seen shirtless and wearing a cap in the kitchen preparing his own tacos. Just last week, Hillary gushed over some perfectly smoked brisket the Rangers forward prepared at home.via Instagram/@hillarytrocheckThe family later enjoyed a day out on the golf course. Hilary shared a selfie with their daughter Leonnon followed by a shot of the young girl lounging in a golf cart.Hilary was dressed in a sleeveless black collared top and a dark grey baseball cap, while their daughter sported a pink-and-white “Minnie” cap and a sleeveless black-and-white striped dress.via Instagram/@hillarytrocheckThe final story showed Trocheck dressed in a white polo, white shorts and a black cap on the putting green, watching as their son Leonard practiced his swing. Last month, the family went fishing where both the Trocheck kids showed off their hauls along with their father’s.Vincent Trocheck and wife attended Braden Schneider’s wedding in AlbertaEarlier last month, Vincent Trocheck and his wife Hillary traveled to Banff, Alberta, to attend the wedding of his New York Rangers teammate Braden Schneider. Hillary later shared a carousel of photos featuring highlights from the trip on Instagram.One photo showed Hillary smiling with friends in a black-and-white photo booth shot, all dressed in semi-formal outfits. Another picture featured Hillary and Vincent together in the same booth with her arms wrapped around him.&quot;Schneider Wedding in Banff. Absolutely gorgeous!! Congratulations to the most beautiful couple ❤️❤️ thank you for letting us be part of your special day,&quot; Hillary wrote in the caption.In another snap, the couple was pictured outdoors with Banff’s mountain ranges in the background. Vincent wore a double-breasted suit while Hillary was in a colorful patterned dress. The floral-lined setting suggested it was taken during the wedding ceremony or reception event. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOther snaps included a picturesque lodge with red rooftops framed by the Canadian Rockies and a street view of downtown Banff featuring boutique buildings and scenic mountain views.